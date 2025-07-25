CBN Tennis: Top Seeds Crash Out As New Champions Set To Emerge

The 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) National Tennis Championship has taken a dramatic turn, with both top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles categories crashing out in the quarter-finals.

Their exit has thrown the competition wide open, setting the stage for the emergence of new champions in both categories.

In the men’s singles, tournament number one seed, Adeleye Daniel, suffered a surprising defeat to the in-form Emmanuel Michael. Michael, who showed no respect for rankings, dominated the first set 6-1 and edged the second 7-6 (4) in a tense tie-breaker to book his spot in the semi-finals.

In the women’s draw, top seed Khadijat Mohammed also fell to Aina GoodNews in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Aina took the first set 6-3, Khadijat bounced back 3-6 in the second, but Aina held her nerve in the decider, sealing it 6-3 to send the number one seed packing.

With both top seeds out and none of last year’s champions participating this year, a historic first in the tournament’s long history, fans can expect fresh faces on the winner’s podium.

The exit of the favourites has cleared the path for ambitious contenders eyeing the prestigious national title and its lucrative cash prize.

The men’s semi-final line-up is now filled with new names ready to make a mark. Abua Canoce earned his spot after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Yuflsif Abubakar (6-4, 4-6, 6-4), while Prosper Okokwo advanced after Mohammed Musa retired in the first set with the score at 6-2.

Uche Oparaoji came from a set down to edge past Lucky Danjuma 2-1 (6-7, 6-0, 7-6), and Bright Emmanuel sealed his place with a 2-0 win (6-2, 7-5) over Etoro Bassey.

In the women’s category, Adesuwa Osabuohien made a strong statement with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 win over Udofa Mary to reach Friday’s semi-finals, joining Aina GoodNews and other contenders vying for the title.

The semi-final matches are set for today, while the grand finale of this year’s CBN Tennis Championship will hold on Saturday.