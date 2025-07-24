CBN Tennis: Mohammed Leads Q’Finals Flight

Top seed, Khadijat Mohammed, triumphed over Marry Godwin with a score of 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) in their thirdround match, advancing to the quarterfinals of the ongoing 46th CBN National Men’s and Open Tennis Championship.

She will face Aina Goodnews, who secured her spot by defeating Emmanuella Kevin-Bebe with a 2-0 victory (6-0, 6-2) in her third-round match.

Rebecca Ekpeyong also had a successful outing, winning 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) against Patience Onebamhoin to move into the quarterfinals of the women’s singles category.

In the men’s singles category, top seed Adeleye Daniel had a smooth match against Endurance Ehigiemusoe, who retired with a score of 4-1 in the first set.

Other quarterfinalists include Oparaoji Uche, who defeated Ibrahim Suleiman 6-2, 6-3, and Lucky Danjuma, who won against Mohammed Andulsalam with a score of 6-1, 6-1.

Prosper Okonkwo had a narrow escape, defeating Dahiru Mohammed 7-6 (2) in the first set, while Abubakar Yusuf advanced after winning against Chima Michael, who retired at 5-0.