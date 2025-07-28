CBN Tennis: Emmanuel, Adesuwa Emerge New Champions

The absence of the defending champions in both the men’s and women’s singles categories did not diminish the excitement at the 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria National Open Tennis Championship, held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja over the weekend.

Emmanuel Michael and Chicago-based Adesuwa Osabuohien triumphed against all odds to become the champions of the 2025 Central Bank of Nigeria National Open in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

In the men’s singles final, Emmanuel Michael faced a tough opponent in Prosper Okonkwo, defeating him with a scoreline of 2-1 (7-5, 2-6, 6-3) to lift the trophy and claim the accompanying cash prize.

Meanwhile, Adesuwa Osabuohien, after losing the first set, made a remarkable comeback to win against Omotayo Blessing, also by a score of 2-1 (3-6, 5-1, 6-4).

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Emen Usoro, the Deputy Governor of Corporate Services at the Central Bank of Nigeria, who was represented by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, emphasised that for over four decades, the CBN has consistently supported this tournament.

She noted that the introduction of the junior tennis tournament in 2006 further demonstrates the bank’s commitment.