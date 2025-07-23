CBN Tennis: Adeleye Stops Ajang As Ogunsakin Advances To The Third Round

The 2025 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) National Tennis Championship men’s singles defending champion, Daniel Adeleye, yesterday dealth with Ajang Sylvanus by beating him 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to book his second round ticket while Kwanje Elisha lost 1-6, 3-6 to upcoming player, Seun Ogunsakin.

Also victorious was Endurance Ehigiemusoe, who triumphed over Morakinyo Akinwale, beating him 7-6, 6-1 to advance into the third round.

Joining the third round train was Ibrahim Suleiman that defeated Ezekiel Azi, 6-2, 7-5 and Emmanuel Michael that beat Akeem Azeez 6-2, 6-0 while former champion, Thomas Otu continued his impressive runs this year with a 2-1 victory over Akagha Paul whom he defeated 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their second round game.

Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s doubles event started yesterday and will continue today.