CBN: Targeting Increased Remittances On Forex Stability Quest

Although remittance flows to Nigeria fell by 2.9 per cent to $19.5 billion in 2023, the country still accounted for around 35 per cent of total remittance inflows of $54 billion to sub-Saharan Africa last year, according to the World Bank’s latest “Migration and Development Brief” report, released in June.

Largest recipient of remittances

The report said: “Remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa were nearly 1.5 times the size of FDI flows in 2023, and relatively more stable. FDI flows to the region reached $38.6 billion in 2023, driven primarily by greenfield project announcements in Kenya and Nigeria (UNCTAD 2024).

“The largest recipients of remittances in the region during 2023—measured in US dollar terms—include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. Remittances have become the most important foreign exchange earner in several countries.”

Indeed, with 1.7 million migrants from Nigeria in the diaspora as of 2020, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, present and past management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have introduced various initiatives to boost remittance flows.

Specifically, under its current Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed office in September last year, when the nation was grappling with serious forex scarcity, the apex bank, in addition to liberalising the forex market, has focused on ensuring that International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), operating in the country, are allowed to play a role that would lead to a significant increase in remittance flows.

Measures

In February, for instance, the CBN had asked the IMTOs to only make naira payments to recipients in Nigeria, thus removing the allowable limit of the FX rate quoted for such transactions.

Also, in April during the World Bank/IMF meetings, Cardoso announced that the apex bank had met with IMTOs and that they had agreed to collaborate with the apex bank to work towards doubling remittance flows through formal channels into Nigeria within a year.

This led to the regulator announcing on May 15 that it had granted Approval -In -Principle AIP) to 14 new IMTOs. The following month (June) saw the CBN announcing that additional measures have been implemented to allow eligible IMTOs access naira liquidity through it or through their Authorised Deal er Banks (ADB).

It said the new measures were aimed at enhancing access to local currency liquidity for the settlement of diaspora remittances and enabling greater remittance flows through formal channels.

Thus, compliance with the new measures required that: “the option for same day settlement will be available for transactions executed and confirmed before 12 noon on a trading date (and that) the pricing for transactions executed with the CBN will be based on prevailing NAFEM rates, as referenced by an observable and acceptable market benchmark .”

The measures clearly yielded the desired result within a short period of time as the CBN announced in August that remittance inflows increased by 130 per cent to hit $553 million in July 2024, compared with the corresponding period of last year.

In her statement announcing the amount, CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, said the figure represented the highest monthly total inflows on record and reflected ongoing efforts by the apex bank to enhance liquidity in the country’s foreign exchange (FX) market.

$12bn inflows

Interestingly, addressing a press conference while attending the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington last week, Cardoso announced that Nigeria is considering a diaspora bond in the United States next year and is targeting remittance inflows of $1 billion a month.

He said Nigerians abroad are keen to invest and have already more than doubled the remittances they send home since the current administration began sweeping reforms last year, adding that remittance inflows, which amounted to a little above $250 million as of April this year, increased to over $600 million as of September.

We embarked upon bold and necessary reforms to return to the path of monetary policy orthodoxy, as well as remove observed distortions in the foreign exchange market

As a result, a diaspora bond in the United States, home to the largest group of overseas Nigerians, “could be on the horizon” in 2025, Cardoso said, noting that the Finance Ministry would manage a bond issuance.

“They really want to invest … beyond just financially,” Cardoso said of Nigerians abroad, adding that: “Our currency has now become extremely competitive and cheap. So they see the opportunity of taking positions in assets back home and in businesses back home.”

He stated that having addressed concerns raised by IMTOs, coupled with the assurances from Nigerians in the diaspora, the apex bank was confident that it would attract $1 billion monthly remittances.

The CBN Governor said: “Our team held productive discussions with leading IMTOs, where we collectively committed to growing remittance flows to $1 billion through formal channels into Ni – geria…monthly.

“This target is both ambitious and achievable, and we are fully committed to mobilising resources to reinforce the collaborative task force which I am leading at the bank. We’re confident that we’ll get there.”

He further said: “Nigeria has such a strong diaspora community here; in the earlier stages of the reforms, IMTOs were having issues transferring money back to Nigeria, and we felt it was important to engage them, and we did.

As a result of that engagement, we identified particular problems, of which a lot of responsibility was shared. Things have since improved because as at the last meetings, which was, I think, April, monthly inflows were about $250 million, but as of September, it had risen to $600 million.

“With the recent announcement by Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) on Bank Verification Number (BVN), and other products that the banking industry is offering, and through engagement with the diaspora, we believe we will be able to move accordingly and again, rising from that engagement, we put our sights on increasing the inflows to $1 billion monthly and I’m confident that we will get there.”

Commenting on what he regards as his achievements since he assumed office, Cardoso said: “In the last one year, our focus has been on the exchange rate, enhancing financial systems provision, fostering financial inclusion, and enhancing transparency in our monetary policy decisions and communications.

“We embarked upon bold and necessary reforms to return to the path of monetary policy orthodoxy, as well as remove observed distortions in the foreign exchange market.

Our efforts have yielded significant progress as volatility in the foreign exchange market has abated measurably and remittances have also increased significantly; we have achieved increased transparency and improved overall supply in the foreign exchange market, leading to reduced arbitrage and speculative activities and eliminated the front loading of foreign exchange demand.”

Rising external reserves

According to him, Nigeria’s external reserves surged to $40.2 billion in October 2024, up from $38.4 billion recorded in September. He also noted that the country’s gross external reserves stood at $39.29 billion as at end of September 2024, an increase of 9.38 per cent from $35.92 billion as at the end of August 2024.

He attributed the external reserves accretion to third party receipts, forex transactions and crude oil-related taxes, noting that the gross external reserves position as at the end of September 2024 could provide 14.34 months of import cover for goods and services and 15.84 months of import cover for goods and services.

Also speaking at the press conference, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the increase in the foreign reserves was the direct result of the government’s decision to allow the market to determine the naira’s value instead of a situation where the CBN would frequently intervene to bolster the local currency.

He noted that in the past, significant sums were spent monthly defending the naira, a practice that has now been curtailed in order to promote long-term economic stability.

He explained that by allowing the market dictate the exchange rate, Nigeria is curbing excessive foreign exchange interventions while organically boosting reserves. Edun said: “We’re allowing the market as much as possible to set the level for the naira, and we are building the buffers to improve that confidence and ensure that we have enough input cover.”

Conclusion

However, several analysts have warned about the danger of allowing the market to play a huge role in setting the level of the naira in an import dependent economy like Nigeria’s, as this might result in the country not been able to curb inflation.

