CBN: Targeting Increased Forex Inflows Amid ‘Detty December’ Revelry

Given the surge in the number of Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as tourists visiting the country to take part in “Detty December” events, the new measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over the weekend, which are aimed at ensuring the seam- less use of foreign-issued payment cards, appear to be part of the apex bank’s efforts to boost forex inflows, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With Lagos alone reportedly drawing an estimated 1.2 million visitors, nearly 90 per cent of whom were Nigerians from abroad returning home for last year’s “Detty December” parties, the general expectation was that the massive economic impact of last year’s celebrations will lead to a significantly higher number of Nigerians in the diaspora and tourists that would be visiting the country for the festivities this year.

Indeed, thousands of businesses across hospitality, aviation, events, logistics, digital media, and retail were reported to have spent substantial amounts in improving their services in order to be ready for the season.

It was against this backdrop that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over the weekend, announced new measures, which, it said, were aimed at ensuring the seamless use of foreign-issued payment cards in the country.

Enhancing services for users of foreign-issued payment cards

In a circular, dated December 18, 2025, issued by its Financial Policy and Regulation Department, the apex bank directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure “uninterrupted and efficient local currency withdrawal, payment and transfer services for users of foreign-issued payment cards nationwide.”

It said the directive was in furtherance of ongoing efforts to facilitate access to funds and “enhance convenience, security, and user experience in foreign card usage for diasporans and tourists visiting Nigeria.”

Specifically, the CBN directed banks and non-bank acquirers to ensure that all Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale ( PoS) and virtual (webbased) terminals are configured to accept international cards with Nigerian acquirers; are in full compliance with card association standards and possess the appropriate certifications to enable seamless transaction processing.

It also directed all banks and other financial institutions to implement multifactor authentication for all withdrawals and online transactions above $200 daily, $500 weekly, and $1,000 monthly, or their naira equivalents.

Furthermore, the CBN said financial institutions were required to clearly communicate applicable exchange rates, as well as other associated charges to customers, before transactions are concluded.

According to the circular, the applicable exchange rate for a foreign card transaction must be market-driven and based on the prevailing official rate. “Transactions are only to be completed after users have explicitly accepted the terms, with evidence of such acceptance retained,” the circular said.

In addition, all merchant settlements arising from foreign card transactions must be made strictly in local currency (naira), while institutions are required to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet settlement obligations. To curb fraud risks, the CBN directed financial institutions to implement robust transaction monitoring systems capable of detecting unusual usage patterns involving foreign cards across all terminals.

Merchants handling foreign card payments are also expected to be subject to strengthened know-your-customer and anti-money laundering controls. Where transactions appear suspicious, merchants must request valid identification documents and ensure that card-present transaction receipts are properly signed.

Suspicious transactions are to be reported promptly to the Nigeria Fi- nancial Intelligence Unit, in line with existing regulations, the CBN stated. The apex bank further directed institutions to recalibrate their fraudmonitoring systems to minimise false declines on legitimate foreign card transactions, a move aimed at improving user experience for visitors and returnees.

For low-value transactions, card acceptance devices must be equipped with contactless payment options. The circular also introduced stricter obligations for acquirers around dispute resolution and chargebacks.

Acquirers are required to implement and maintain robust, auditable chargeback management processes aligned with applicable card scheme rules and CBN guidelines.

This includes timely case intake, evidence collation, refund execution, and post-incident analysis. Institutions must also retain transaction documentation, such as terminal approval slips, signed merchant receipts, and item or service descriptions, for at least 12 months, with records retrievable within 24 hours upon request.

Also, acquirers are required to provide quarterly training to merchants and agent networks on dispute handling and chargeback processes.

The CBN warned that consumer complaints arising from foreign card transactions must be resolved within approved timelines, noting that escalations to the central bank would attract appropriate sanctions. The apex bank stated that it would closely monitor compliance with the new directives and impose sanctions on any institution found to be in breach, in line with existing regulations.

Boosting fx inflows

According to analysts, increased use of foreign-issued payment cards in Nigeria could boost foreign exchange (forex) inflows into country.

This is because these transactions facilitate the conversion of foreign currency into naira through formal banking channels, thereby increasing the supply of foreign currency within the official Nigerian FX

market. An authorized forex dealer at Tier 1 bank, who spoke on condition of ano- nymity, told New Telegraph that the CBN’s directive would significantly bolster forex inflows into country. He explained: “When a visitor to Nigeria uses a foreign-issued card, the transaction is processed by the international card scheme-for instance, Visa or Mastercard- and the Nigerian bank/ payment processor.

The Nigerian bank receives the foreign currency from the cardholder’s bank abroad and credits the merchant’s account in naira. This inflow of foreign currency goes through the formal banking system and contributes to the country’s official forex supply.”

The bank official also pointed out that increased use of formal card channels for payments by non-residents tends to reduce the demand for foreign currency in the parallel market, noting that the shift of transactions to the official market helps to ensure exchange rate stability and builds confidence in the formal financial system.

Another advantage of the CBN’s new measures, according to him, is that the easy usage of foreign cards within Nigeria will signal a more stable and liquid foreign exchange market, which can attract more foreign investors and tourists, thus further increasing capital and service-related inflows.

Industry watchers note that as part of its ongoing foreign exchange reforms, aimed at improving dollar liquidity, the CBN has over the last eighteen months introduced measures that are designed to boost remittance inflows into the country by leveraging the country’s large diaspora population.

$1bn monthly remittance inflow target

In fact, in October last year, while addressing a press conference at the World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings in Washington, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, an- nounced that the apex bank was targeting remittance inflows of $1 billion a month.

He disclosed that Nigerians abroad were keen to invest and had already more than doubled the remittances they send home since the current administration embarked on sweeping reforms in 2023.

According to the CBN Governor, remittance inflows, which amounted to a little above $250 million, as of April last year, increased to over $600 million as at September.

Discussions with IMTOs

He said: “Our team held productive discussions with leading International Money Transfer Organisations (IMTOs), where we collectively committed to growing remittance flows to $1 billion through formal channels into Nigeria monthly.

“This target is both ambitious and achievable, and we are fully committed to mobilising resources to reinforce the collaborative task force which I am leading at the bank. We’re confident that we’ll get there.”

Cardoso further said: “Nigeria has such a strong diaspora community here; in the earlier stages of the reforms, IMTOs were having issues transferring money back to Nigeria, and we felt it was important to engage them, and we did.

“As a result of that engagement, we identified particular problems, of which a lot of responsibility was shared. Things have since improved because as at the last meeting, which was, I think, April, monthly inflows were about $250 million, but as of September, it had risen to $600 million.

“With the recent announcement by Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) on Bank Verification Number (BVN), and other products that the banking industry is offering, and through engagement with the diaspora, we believe we will be able to move accordingly and again, rising from that engagement, we put our sights on increasing the inflows to $1 billion monthly and I’m confident that we will get there.”

NRBVN platform

Significantly, in May this year, the CBN, in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform—a digital solution that enables Nigerians living abroad to seamlessly enroll for a Bank Verification Number (BVN) without the need for physical presence in Nigeria.

The NRBVN, which is a key component of a broader framework that includes the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA) is designed to provide Nigerians in the diaspora with greater access to savings, mortgage facilities, pensions, insurance products, and investment opportunities in the Nigerian capital market—while maintaining the flexibility to repatriate returns under existing financial regulations.

Speaking at the event, Cardoso described the platform as a key milestone in the country’s financial inclusion journey. He noted that the NRBVN would ease the long-standing challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora who previously had to be physically present in Nigeria for BVN registration.

“For too long, many Nigerians abroad have faced difficulties accessing financial services at home due to physical verification requirements.

“The NRBVN changes and through secure digital verification and robust Know Your Customer processes, Nigerians worldwide will now be able to access financial services more easily and affordably,” Cardoso said.

The CBN Governor pointed out that the NRBVN was not just a solution for fi- nancial access, but a step towards a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous financial ecosystem. “We are building a secure, efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem for Nigerians globally.

This platform is not just about financial access, it’s about national inclusion, innovation, and shared prosperity,” he said, adding that the platform was expected to accelerate momentum toward achieving the CBN’s $1 billion monthly remittance target.

Conclusion

Although most analysts, over the weekend, agreed that increased use of foreign-issued payment cards in Nigeria is likely to boost forex inflows into country, they also stressed that the CBN’s measures may be undermined if the Federal Government continues to be found wanting with regard to tackling insecurity.