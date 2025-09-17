CBN: Targeting Increased Diaspora Remittances To Bolster Exchange Rate Stability

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) increased focus on boosting remittance inflows into the country is aimed at enhancing the current stability in the foreign exchange market, writes Tony Chukwunyem

It was in October last year, while addressing a press conference at the World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings in Washington, that Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, first announced that the apex bank was targeting remittance inflows of $1 billion a month.

He disclosed that Nigerians abroad were keen to invest and had already more than doubled the remittances they send home since the current administration embarked on sweeping reforms in 2023.

According to the CBN Governor, remittance inflows, which amounted to a little above $250 million, as of April last year, increased to over $600 million as at September.

Discussions with IMTOs

He said: “Our team held productive discussions with leading International Money Transfer Organisations (IMTOs), where we collectively committed to growing remittance flows to $1 billion through formal channels into Nigeria monthly. “This target is both ambitious and achievable, and we are fully committed to mobilising resources to reinforce the collaborative task force which I am leading at the bank. We’re confident that we’ll get there.”

Cardoso further said: “Nigeria has such a strong diaspora community here; in the earlier stages of the reforms, IMTOs were having issues transferring money back to Nigeria, and we felt it was important to engage them, and we did. “As a result of that engagement, we identified particular problems, of which a lot of responsibility was shared.

Things have since improved because as at the last meeting, which was, I think, April, monthly inflows were about $250 million, but as of September, it had risen to $600 million. “With the recent announcement by Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) on Bank Verification Number (BVN), and other products that the banking industry is offering, and through engagement with the diaspora, we believe we will be able to move accordingly and again, rising from that engagement, we put our sights on increasing the inflows to $1 billion monthly and I’m confident that we will get there.”

NRBVN platform

Indeed, in May this year, the CBN, in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform—a digital solution that enables Nigerians living abroad to seamlessly enroll for a Bank Verification Number (BVN) without the need for physical presence in Nigeria.

Specifically, the NRBVN, which is a key component of a broader framework that includes the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA) is designed to provide Nigerians in the diaspora with greater access to savings, mortgage facilities, pensions, insurance products, and investment opportunities in the Nigerian capital market—while maintaining the flexibility to repatriate returns under existing financial regulations.

Speaking at the event, Cardoso described the platform as a key milestone in the country’s financial inclusion journey. He noted that the NRBVN would ease the long-standing challenges faced by Nigerians in the diaspora who previously had to be physically present in Nigeria for BVN registration.

“For too long, many Nigerians abroad have faced difficulties accessing financial services at home due to physical verification requirements. “The NRBVN changes and through secure digital verification and robust Know Your Customer processes, Nigerians worldwide will now be able to access financial services more easily and affordably,” Cardoso said.

The CBN Governor pointed out that the NRBVN was not just a solution for financial access, but a step towards a more inclusive, innovative, and prosperous financial ecosystem. “We are building a secure, efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem for Nigerians globally.

This platform is not just about financial access, it’s about national inclusion, innovation, and shared prosperity,” he said, adding that the platform was expected to accelerate momentum toward achieving the CBN’s $1 billion monthly remittance target.

$600m monthly diaspora inflows Given the foregoing and against the background of rising external reserves, coupled with the naira’s appreciation in the last few days, the significant pronouncements made by the CBN in recent weeks, with regard to its intention of ensuring an expansion in remittance inflows into the country, would suggest that the apex bank is showing its commitment to strengthening exchange rate stability-a key part of the foreign exchange reforms that were introduced when its current management assumed office in October 2023.

For instance, speaking at a Business and Investment Roundtable during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil last month, Cardoso announced that monthly diaspora inflows have grown from about $200 million, to $600 million in the past two months, with projections to hit at least $1 billion by next year.

According to him, the rising diaspora flows are helping to stabilise the exchange rate and reducing the country’s overdependence on oil revenues. As he put it, “our exchange rate is becoming a lot more competitive. And those who used to feel, especially the

diasporans, who used to feel, oh, we have to look for another channel, another means to send our money back home, fine, they no longer have to do so. “When we started looking at diaspora flows as a potential source of diversifying our foreign exchange flows, people laughed, and we found that we started off at about $200 million every month.

“In the last two months, the last count, we had reached $600 million per month. And by next year, we anticipate we will be getting at least $1 billion from our diaspora folks at home. “So I am saying this because it is also important to understand that these flows are helping to diversify our foreign exchange portfolio.”

$1bn monthly diaspora remittance inflow target Also, in his speech at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) held in Abuja last week, Cardoso announced that the CBN was on course to meeting its target of ensuring $1 billion diaspora remittance inflows into the economy monthly.

He stated: “By next year, our projection will be a billion dollars a month of diaspora remittances. We at the Central Bank, as far as we are concerned, we have done all the things to enable that to happen.” He explained that the CBN had worked closely with commercial banks such as Access Bank and Zenith Bank on international outreaches, which have improved diaspora confidence and boosted inflows.

“When we started that journey, we were at $250 million a month. We said we would double that to $500 million. Now we are at $600 million,” Cardoso noted. Analysts note that with the government’s reforms not preventing Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into Nigeria from dropping sharply by 70.06 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $126.29 million in the first quarter of 2025, down from $421.88 million recorded in the final quarter of 2024, the CBN is taking the right step by trying to leverage the country’s large diaspora population to boost remittance inflows.

Remittance inflows vs FDI

In fact, speaking at the 2025 National Diaspora Day celebrations held in July, President Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, hailed the vital role Nigerians in the Diaspora play in bolstering the nation’s economy.

He noted that the record-breaking $20.93 billion in diaspora remittances recorded in 2024 is more than four times the value of the country’s FDI, thus highlighting it as a crucial source of foreign exchange. Tinubu praised the diaspora community, stating:

“It is also gratifying to note that we have annually on July 25 celebrated the achievements of our Diaspora, many of whom are our Ambassadors at large uplifting the image of Nigeria in their host countries, excelling globally, breaking barriers and contributing immensely to Nigeria’s development through their talents, skills, resources, global exposure and networks.

“Last year, 2024, our Diaspora Home Remittances through official channels stood at $20.93b, which is over four times the value of our Foreign Direct Investment FDI. The Nigerians in the Diaspora are also actively investing in our Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, Information and Communication Technology ICT, Housing and Real Estate, Sports, Transportation, Oil and Gas and other sectors.

“This I must say is commendable and in our enlightened self-interest as only Nigerians both at home and abroad can develop Nigeria.” He commended the Diaspora community for their record-breaking remittances, assuring them of government’s commitment to providing an enabling platform for effective policies.

In its latest “Migration and Development Brief ” report, the World Bank disclosed that although remittance flows to Nigeria fell by 2.9 per cent to $19.5 billion in 2023, the country still accounted for around 35 per cent of total remittance inflows of $54 billion to sub-Saharan Africa in that year.

The report said: “Remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa were nearly 1.5 times the size of FDI flows in 2023, and relatively more stable. FDI flows to the region reached $38.6 billion in 2023, driven primarily by greenfield project announcements in Kenya and Nigeria (UNCTAD 2024).

“The largest recipients of remittances in the region during 2023— measured in US dollar terms—include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. Remittances have become the most important foreign exchange earner in several countries.”

Conclusion

But as some analysts warned, over the weekend, for the CBN to sustain its efforts to boost diaspora remittance inflows, the government must consistently ensure that the country operates under the rule of law.