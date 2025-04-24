CBN: Sustaining Battle Against Inflation For Economic Growth

Share

Central banks world over are obsessed about inflation and, therefore, devote a significant amount of resources at their disposal to fight inflation just as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instituted key policies and measures to tame the menace, Abdulwahab Isa writes

The apex bank’s planned inflation targeting framework remains a key tool required to tame inflation and maintain price and exchange rate stability.

Analysts insist that the focus on price stability derives from the overwhelming evidence that it is only in the midst of price stability that sustainable growth can be achieved.

Inflation is one of the most frequently used terms in economic discussions, yet the concept is variously misconstrued. There are various schools of thought on inflation, but there is a consensus among economists that inflation is a continuous rise in the prices.

Simply put, inflation depicts an economic situation where there is a general rise in the prices of goods and services, continuously. It could be defined as ‘a continuing rise in prices as measured by an index such as the consumer price index (CPI) or by the implicit price deflator for Gross National Product (GNP).

Inflation is frequently described as a state where “too much money is chasing too few goods”. When there is inflation, the currency loses purchasing power.

The purchasing power of a given amount of naira will be smaller over time when there is inflation in the economy. For instance, assuming that N10.00 can purchase 10 shirts in the current period, if the price of shirts double in the next period, the same N10.00 can only afford five shirts.

The first quarter of 2025 has been anything but predictable, but in ended positively for the inflation numbers.

Optimism

Inflation showed serious signs of easing, dropping to 23.18 per cent in February, and is expected to slide further in March and second quarter as key indicators in the economy begin the significantly pick up.

However, in March, Nigeria’s headline inflation rate surged to 24.23 per cent , according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This demonstrated the persistent pressure on household incomes, rising food prices, and the broader cost of living across the country.

The NBS report highlights that inflation continues to accelerate, driven largely by increases in the prices of essential food and non-food items.

This has further strained the finances of millions of Nigerians grappling with sluggish wage increases and economic uncertainty Aside the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rebasing exercise which had positive feedback, a slight slowdown in food prices is being witnessed and a seven per cent dip in petrol costs was also a welcome development.

For many Nigerians, the numbers tell a good story, and should be a forerunner to exchange rate and price stability. At the same time, Nigeria’s crude oil production climbed by 1.96% in February 2025, exceeding its OPEC+ quota and offering a glimmer of hope for the naira.

An economist, and CEO, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Bismarck Rewane said a stronger oil sector could mean more stable fuel prices and a boost in government revenue.

He said that consumer spending is showing early signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2025. In February 2025, consumers’ confidence index showed a decrease in pessimism, rising from -23.5 index points in the previous month to -19.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) projects a four per cent rebound in retail sales in 2025, with consumer spending expected to recover modestly to $127 billion.

There was also significant input by the monetary authorities in bringing inflation down. MPC’s approach For instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) halted its policy rate tightening cycle at the first meeting of the year, the first pause since May 2022.

The decision was part of sustained policy measures and deployment of monetary policy measures and deployment of monetary policy tools to keep a positive inflation outlook and stabilize the naira across markets.

Director of Trading at Verto, Charlie Bird, said a number of factors, including rising crude oil prices portend positive signal for the economy. He said oil price stability or appreciation, strong dollar liquidity in NAFEM alongside a tight spread to parallel market, stable or increasing foreign reserve data and any form of FX appreciation with low volatility portend positive signals for the economy, and will impact positively on inflation data.

Speaking during Cordros Asset Management seminar titled: “The Naira Playbook”, he said positive impact of CBN’s reforms has continued affect the market and economic indicators positively.

Also, inflation targeting framework, which replaces the exchange rate targeting framework, aligns with the apex bank’s determination to bring inflation upsurge under control in line with its price stability mandate.

Analysts said the various oil price shocks, Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently, the war between Russia and Ukraine, have resulted in various shocks to the global economy, requiring changing responses to subdue the monetary and fiscal authorities in the advanced and emerging market economies.

The CBN has also been controlling the growth of money supply to achieve price stability, but over time, the effectiveness of that strategy in achieving price stability in Nigeria had been called into question.

Decline comes with benefits

The Comercio Partners, in its 2025 macroeconomic outlook, highlighted that the rebasing of Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2024 would also create statistical effects that could lower inflation figures.

From the stabilisation of exchange rates, the normalisation of energy prices following the subsidy removal to improved liquidity in the forex market, the economy has what it takes to achieve price stability within the year.

The Comercio Partners reports, emphasised the importance of local refining capacity expansion, particularly with the launch of the Dangote Refinery. This development is expected to reduce the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on energy prices.

By relying more on domestically refined petroleum, Nigeria is likely to see a reduction in energy price volatility.

This, combined with a more stable exchange rate, is expected to lower production and transportation costs, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the broader economy. According to Ifeanyi Ubah, head of investment research and global macro strategist,

The effects of monetary tightening measures have helped to curb inflation in some key markets such as South Africa and Kenya but many countries are still grappling with doubledigit inflation rates and high debt service burdens

“We expect headline inflation to decrease to around 15 percent in the first half of 2025, indicating a gradual return to economic stability.”

The report also emphasised the importance of local refining capacity expansion, particularly with the launch of the Dangote Refinery. This development is expected to reduce the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on energy prices.

By relying more on domestically refined petroleum, Nigeria is likely to see a reduction in energy price volatility. This, combined with a more stable exchange rate, is expected to lower production and transportation costs, creating a positive ripple effect throughout the broader economy.

In its efforts to tame inflation, the CBN recently hosted the Monetary Policy Forum 2025, featuring fiscal authorities, legislative, private sector, development partners, subject-matter experts, and scholars with the theme: “Managing the Disinflation Process”.

The forum is a major push to improve monetary policy communication, foster dialogue, and collaborate on critical issues shaping monetary policy.

During the event, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, explained that the apex bank’s focus is to sustain price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-targeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship.

He said the apex bank is continuing its disciplined approach to monetary policy, aimed at curbing inflation and stabilising the economy.

“These actions have yielded measurable progress: relative stability in the FX market, narrowing exchange rate disparities, and a rise in external reserves to over $40 billion as of December 2024.”

Cardoso reiterated that the goal of the CBN is to ensure that monetary policy remains forward-looking, adaptive, and resilient. In addressing our economic challenges, collaboration is key: “Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence,” Cardoso said.

“Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflationtargeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” he added.

The CBN also focused on strengthening the banking sector, introducing new minimum capital requirements for banks (effective March 2026) to ensure resilience and position Nigeria’s banking industry for a $1 trillion economy.

These reforms and developments reflect the Bank’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for inclusive economic development.

However, achieving macroeconomic stability requires sustained vigilance and a proactive monetary policy stance.

“As we shift from unorthodox to orthodox monetary policy, the CBN remains committed to restoring confidence, strengthening policy credibility, and staying focused on its core mandate of price stability,” Cardoso stated.

He said moving from the exchange rate targeting framework to the inflation targeting framework aligned with the apex bank’s determination to bring inflation upsurge under control in line with its price stability mandate.

Inflation uptick has remained a major concern to the CBN and is the time to use monetary policy tools to control it.

Already, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Inflation Rate in Nigeria increased to 34.80 percent in December from 34.60 per cent in November of 2024.

Inflation Rate in Nigeria is expected to be 32.00 per cent by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts’ expectations.

Market data showed that the various oil price shocks, Covid-19, and most recently, the war between Russia and Ukraine, have resulted in various shocks to the global economy, requiring changing responses to subdue the monetary and fiscal authorities in the advanced and emerging market economies.

To address these shocks, the CBN plans to migrate from an exchange rate targeting framework to phased migration and now inflation targeting framework. The CBN has been controlling the growth of money supply to achieve price stability, but is seeking a change of strategy to achieve better results.

Global i statistics

Earlier, Cardoso global inflation is projected to decline to 3.5 per cent in 2025, down from its peak of 9.4 per cent in 2022.

Speaking during the last Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Bankers Dinner in Lagos, he said major central banks are gradually easing their monetary conditions and this shift is slowly reopening access to international capital markets for emerging economies.

However, global growth remains subdued at 2.6 percent, hindered by geopolitical tensions, China’s economic slowdown, and growing trade fragmentation.

He said the sub-Saharan Africa has seen modest growth of 3.6 per cent last year, while still lagging pre-pandemic levels.

“The effects of monetary tightening measures have helped to curb inflation in some key markets such as South Africa and Kenya but many countries are still grappling with doubledigit inflation rates and high debt service burdens.

These challenges constrain the resources available for critical investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure,” he said.

Last line

While food prices remain a key contributor to the uptick, the Monetary Policy Committee members recently commended the efforts of the Federal Government for the improved security, especially in the North-East of the country, which would likely improve food production.

The committee members also noted the role of rising energy prices on the general price level due to its impact on factors of production.

The recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has also impacted the cost of production and distribution of food items and manufactured goods.

Share