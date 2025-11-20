CBN Survey: Unsecured, Corporate Loans Defaults Rose In Q3’25

Lenders in the country saw a rise in defaults in unsecured loans and also in corporate loans, across all business types in Q3’25, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Credit Conditions Survey (CCS) Report for Q3’25.

The report, which was released yesterday, said that lenders recorded increased credit availability as well as a rise in demand for credit for secured, unsecured and corporate loans between July and September this year.

Specifically, the report stated that credit supply for secured loans stood at 21.2 compared with 7.1 and 12.0 for unsecured and corporate loans respectively. In contrast, demand for credit for corporate loans stood at 25.0 compared with 1.0 and 13.7 for unsecured and secured loans respectively.

According to the report, “the increase in credit availability was attributed to the changing economic outlooks for secured and corporate lending, while changing appetite for risk was the main factor that influenced unsecured credit availability.”

It further stated: “Respondents reported that the demand for credit increased for secured, unsecured and corporate lending. All the demand for lending types reportedly increased in Q3 2025 except for demand for secured mortgage/re-mortgage lending and unsecured credit cards lending to households which decreased.”

A breakdown of the data shows that consumer loans to households, credit for house purchase to households and lending for small businesses to households all increased while mortgage/re-mortgage lending from households declined.

In addition, the report stated: “The overall spreads on secured and unsecured lending rates to households relative to Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) widened in Q3’25.

“For corporate lending, spreads on loans relative to MPR for Medium, Private, Non-Financial Corporations (PNFCs) and Other Financial Corporations (OFCs) lending narrowed while that of small business and large PNFCs widened in the review quarter.”

In terms of loan pricing, the report said: “The overall spreads on secured and unsecured lending rates to households in relation to the MPR widened at -0.1 and -1.8 respectively in Q3 2025.

For corporate lending, spreads on loan relative to MPR narrowed for medium PNFCs and other OFCs at 2.6 and 14.4 index points respectively. Small businesses and large PNFCs widened at -0.8 and -0.4 index points respectively, in the review quarter.”