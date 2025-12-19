CBN Survey: Insecurity, Multiple Taxes, Top Business Constraints In November

Although they expressed optimism about the macroeconomy in November 2025, firms in all sectors identified insecurity, high/multiple taxes, inadequate power supply, high interest rate and financial problems, as their top five business constraints during the period, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Business Expectations Survey (BES)” report for November 2025.

The report, released, yesterday, stated that: “Confidence in November 2025 stood at 37.5 index points, reflecting optimism among respondents regarding the macroeconomy. This optimism is projected to continuously improve, reaching a peak of 52.8 index points over the next six months.”

According to the survey, “the Confidence Index (CI), an indicator of aggregate business sentiment, reflects widespread optimism among surveyed firms concerning the macroeconomic environment across all reference periods. The sustained positive sentiment for November 2025 is largely attributed to favourable expectations regarding the volume of business activity.”

A key highlight of the survey is that firms in all sectors expressed optimism about the macroeconomy in November 2025, with the Industry Sector recording the highest confidence, the Construction sector having the highest expansion plan while the Mining sector which recorded the highest capacity utilisation last month had the highest plan for employment in December 2025.

“All sectors reported a positive outlook for employment and expansion for next month. Similarly, all the sectors also reported positive employment outlook for all the review periods.

“Despite the prevailing optimism, firms identified significant challenges to include: Insecurity, High/Multiple Taxes and Insufficient Power Supply.”

The report further said that: “Respondents were optimistic that the volume of business activity in December 2025, February and May 2026 would be favourable,” adding that: “Respondents expect the Naira to appreciate across the review periods.”

On the macroeconomic outlook by region, the report said: “North-East region reported the highest optimism at 52.7 index points while South-east region had the lowest optimism at 18.7 index points.

“All regions recorded positive expectations with NorthEast and North-West recording the highest optimism for next month and next 3 months while North-West and SouthWest recorded the highest optimism for next 6 months.”