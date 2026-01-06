CBN Survey Identifies Key Business Constraints In December

Although firms in all sectors expressed optimism about the macroeconomy in December 2025, they still identified insecurity, high/multiple taxes, insufficient power supply, high interest rate and high bank charges as their top five business constraints during the period, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Business Expectations Survey (BES)” report for December 2025.

According to the report, which was released on Monday, poor infrastructure and an unfavourable political climate were at the bottom of the top ten business constraints in December 2025.

The report said: “The Confidence Index (CI)- an indicator of aggregate business sentiment reflects widespread optimism among surveyed firms concerning the macroeconomic environment across all reference periods.

The sustained positive sentiment for December 2025 is largely attributed to favourable expectations regarding the volume of business activity.” It further stated: “The Confidence in December stood at 37.5 index points reflecting optimism among respondents regarding the macroeconomy.

This optimism is projected to continuously improve, reaching a peak of 52.5 index points over the next six months.” Specifically, the report said that all the sectors expressed optimism on the business outlook in December with the industry sector leading at 38.7 index points.

“The optimism is expected to remain strong over the next six months, as confidence indices for industry and agriculture reflect sustained positive outlooks across all reviewed periods.” It, however, said that Services reflect slowed optimism this month, but higher optimism for the next three and six months.

On firms’ expectations for the exchange rate and the borrowing rate, the report said that respondents expect the naira to dollar exchange rate to steadily appreciate across the review periods. The respondents also said that they anticipate continuous positive outlook for the borrowing rate during the same periods.

Meanwhile, the CBN also released its “Household Expectations Survey Report” for December 2025 on Monday, which shows that the overall consumer sentiment in December 2025 stood at 4.8 index points compared to 1.9 index points recorded in the previous month.

According to the report, “the positive index marks the second consecutive month of optimism among respondents since May 2024.”