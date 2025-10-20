CBN Survey: High Bank Charges Among Key Business Constraints In September

Despite expressing optimism about the macroeconomy in September 2025, firms in all sectors identified high bank charges, high/ multiple taxes and poor infrastructure as their top three business constraints during the period, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Business Expectations Survey (BES)” report for September 2025.

Furthermore, the report stated that insufficient power supply and competition were at the bottom of the top ten constraints that firms had to grapple with last month. The report said: “The Confidence Index (CI)- an indicator of aggregate business sentiment- stood at 31.5 index points in the current month(September, 2025), reflecting the optimism of respondents regarding the macroeconomy.

This optimism is projected to persist over the next six months, peaking at 51.8 index points. “All the sectors expressed optimism on the business outlook of the macroeconomy in the current month(September 2025). The services sector was leading at 32.5 index points.

The optimism is expected to continue into the next six months, with the confidence index of Agriculture sector recording increased levels of optimism across different time periods.

However, it said that, “despite the prevailing optimism, firms identified significant challenges to include: High bank charges, high taxes and poor infrastructure.” Specifically, the report stated: “Respondents identified High bank charges (70.8), High/multiple taxes (70.8) and Poor infrastructure (70.7) as the top three (3) business constraints in September 2025, highlighting factors that directly impact on operational stability and profitability.

“At the bottom of the top ten constraints were Insufficient Power Supply (37.8) and Competition (40.4). This suggested that business constraints were more focused on financial factors than political challenges in the review period.”

On macroeconomic outlook by region, the report said: “On North-East region had the highest optimism at 48.7 index points while South-East region had the lowest optimism at 7.3 index points. The low level of optimism in the South-East could be attributed to the higher business constraints indices in the region.

Meanwhile, the apex bank has also released its “Inflation Expectations Survey” (IES) Report for September 2025, which shows that respondents- businesses and households- identified energy, exchange rate and transportation as the major drivers of their perception of inflation.

According to the report, the percentage of respondents who perceived that inflation was high decreased to 65.8 percent in September from 70.6 percent in August. It further stated that: “Micro businesses (65.2%) expressed the most perception that inflation is high in the month under review. This was followed by large businesses(60.7%) , medium (58.5%) and small (55.7%).”