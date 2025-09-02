CBN Survey: Firms Blame Fuel, Exchange Rate For High Inflation

An overwhelming majority of businesses and households identified energy, exchange rate and transportation as the top three drivers of inflation in July, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Inflation Expectations Survey (IES) Report for July 2025.

The report, released yesterday, stated that businesses and households also saw interest rate, insecurity, the activities of middlemen, natural disasters, infrastructural challenges and the cost of raw materials as being among the leading drivers of inflation.

However, the report said that respondents perceived the activities of middlemen, natural disasters and infrastructural challenges as less significant contributors to inflation drivers during the period. Furthermore, the report stated that while most respondents and households expected the level of inflation to remain stable between July and September, they anticipate that it will decrease in the next six months.

For most business respondents, however, the report said that while the firms expected the level of inflation to remain stable between July and September, they anticipate an increase in inflation in the next six months. On perception of current inflation rate, the report said that the proportion of respondents, who perceive that inflation is high, further declined in July compared with the preceding month.

As regards inflation perception by business size, the report said that small businesses expressed the least perception that inflation was high in July. On inflation perception by income distribution, the report indicates that households earning above N200,000 per month had the lowest proportion of respondents that regarded the inflation rate as high in July.

Meanwhile, the CBN’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July 2025, also released on Monday, showed that the composite PMI stood at 52.7 index points, indicating “an expansion in economic activities for the eight consecutive month.”