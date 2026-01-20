CBN Survey: Banks Recorded Higher Loan Defaults In Q4’2025

Lenders in the country recorded higher default rates for “secured, unsecured and all corporate lending types” in the last quarter of last year, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Credit Conditions Survey (CCS) report for Q4’25.

The report shows that lenders recorded increased credit availability for secured, unsecured and corporate lending in Q4 2025 and that there was also increased demand for these loan types during the review quarter. “The increase in credit availability was attributed to the changing economic outlooks and market share objectives for secured and corporate lending.

For unsecured credit availability, the main factors affecting increase in credit were attributed to changing economic outlook and changing cost/availability of fund. “Respondents reported that the demand for credit increased for Secured, Unsecured and Corporate lending.

All the demand for lending types reportedly increased in Q4 2025, except for demand for credit to OFCs, which remained unchanged,” the report said. It further stated: “In Q4 2025, respondents indicated that the percentage of loan approvals increased for secured and corporate lending when compared to the previous quarter.

However, they reported decline for unsecured lending.” On loan pricing, the report said: “In Q4 2025, the overall spreads on secured and unsecured lending rates to households in relation to the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) widened at -10.8 and -2.0 points respectively.

For Corporate lending, spreads on loan relative to MPR narrowed for Small businesses, Large Private Non-Financial Corporations (PNFCs) and Other Financial Corporations (OFCs) at 14.8, 2.9 and 4.3 index points, respectively. Medium PNFCs widened at -4.8 index points in the review quarter.”