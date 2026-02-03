CBN Survey: 62.5% Of Fintechs Plan To Expand Operations Regionally

A survey conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that 62 per cent of fintechs in the country believe that regional expansion is essential to their achieving scale and sustaining business viability.

The apex bank said that the stakeholder survey, released yesterday, “drew primarily on perspectives from fintech firms, offering a firsthand view of the opportunities and challenges faced by innovators at the frontlines of Nigeria’s ecosystem.”

According to the report, “a majority of respondents view regional expansion as essential to achieving scale and sustaining business viability. 62.5percent of respondents currently operate or plan to expand into other African markets, with ambitions to position Nigeria as a regional hub for digital financial services.

“In support of this, an equal share (62.5%) endorsed the concept of a regulatory passporting framework, which would allow for mutual recognition of licences across jurisdictions. “Stakeholders proposed piloting this model with peer regulators in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Senegal. Immediate bilateral pilots were seen as more realistic in the short term than wholesale frameworks.

“Participants also expressed interest in extending such collaboration to technical infrastructure, for example, trialling interoperability between Nigeria’s and Ghana’s payments systems, as a way to enhance cross-border payments and support real-time regional settlement.”

Another key finding of the survey is that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already widely used in fraud detection and credit scoring. Furthermore, the survey shows that infrastructure gaps remain a challenge, as stakeholders cited the lack of universal access to digital ID verification, limited broadband penetration, incomplete data-sharing systems, and limited open-data frame- works as barriers to scaling.

The survey also shows that 87.5 per cent of respondents reported that the cost of meeting regulatory and risk requirements significantly impacts their capacity to innovate. Another key finding of the survey is that 62.5 per cent of firms said that regulatory timelines significantly impact product rollouts.

Specifically, over one-third of firms, according to the report, said it takes more than 12 months to bring a new product to market due to compliance bottlenecks.

On perceptions of regulation, the report said: “Exactly half of respondents view the regulatory environment as enabling, while the other 50 per cent find it restrictive. This divergence stems from perceived delays in licensing, lack of clarity in guidance, and inconsistent application of rules.”

It added that: “Seventy five per cent of respondents favour the creation of regular, high-trust engagement forums with regulators. 100 per cent expressed willingness to collaborate through policy pilots, regulatory sandboxes, or working groups.”