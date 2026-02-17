‘CBN Supplies Exchange Rate For Goods Valuation’

The Nigeria Customs Service has said the exchange rate used for goods valuation is supplied by the Central Bank of Nigeria and not determined at the Service’s discretion.

Clarifying this in a statement by its spokesperson Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, the Service further disclosed that the exchange rate used for valuation on February 6, 2026 was N1,365.56 per United States dollar, a rate officially communicated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“All subsequent exchange rates applied by the Service have likewise reflected the official rates transmitted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and automatically implemented through the B’Odogwu platform in accordance with established national protocols”, it explained.

The clarification is necessitated by recent public commentary regarding foreign exchange pricing, inves-tor behaviour, and Customs valuation practices. “The Service recognises the value of informed public discourse in deepening understanding of Nigeria’s trade and revenue environment.

In this regard, it is important to provide factual clarification on how exchange rates are received, processed, and applied within the NCS digital clearance system, B’Odogwu, a Unified Customs Management System which serves as the sole official platform for Customs declarations, clearance, and valuation.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains firmly committed to transparency, consistency, and the facilitation of legitimate trade, while ensuring strict compliance with national fiscal and monetary policy directives.

The Service assures all stakeholders, including the trading public, licensed customs agents, and international partners, that Customs clearance and valuation processes remain accurate, predictable, and aligned with statutory provisions and international best practices.”