CBN Strives To Fulfill Mandate Amid Challenges

While 2024 was clearly a challenging year for the country’s economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso, recorded significant achievements in terms of the strategies it deployed towards ensuring the fulfillment of its mandate, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Given that he assumed office in October 2023, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso’s keynote address, at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 59th Annual Bankers’ Dinner on November 29, was a good opportunity for him to give his assessment of the reforms introduced by the apex bank, under his leadership, in the outgoing year.

Cardoso began by noting that in his address at last year’s edition of the event, he had pledged that the management of the CBN would introduce reforms aimed at ensuring that it refocuses on its core mandate of achieving monetary and price stability, safeguarding external reserves, issuing legal tender currency, promoting a sound financial system and providing economic and financial advice to the government.

He stated that while the CBN’s reforms have delivered progress, many Nigerians were still grappling with rising costs and limited opportunities.

Inflation fight

In his address at the Bankers’ Annual Dinner last year, Cardoso had emphasised the importance that the CBN attached to its inflation flight, disclosing at the time that the bank would commence the implementation of an Inflation-Targeting (IT) framework aimed at stabilising price levels, reducing currency volatility and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Expectedly, in his address at this year’s edition of the event, the CBN governor gave an update on the progress recorded by the apex financial institution in its battle to tame inflation in the last one year.

He stated: “Upon assuming office in October 2023, we prioritised reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s economic buffers and strengthen resilience. Inflation, which had surged to 27 per cent, was one of the most pressing challenges, partly driven by excessive money supply growth.

“While our GDP growth had stagnated at a meagre 1.8 per cent over the previous eight years, money supply expanded rapidly, averaging about 13 per cent growth annually.

This imbalance not only fueled inflation but also contributed to a significant depreciation of the naira. As we all know, inflation creates uncertainty for households and businesses, acting as a silent tax by eroding purchasing power and driving up living costs.

“The nation was also grappling with a fiscal crisis, marked by unsustainable deficit financing through the Central Bank’s Ways and Means advances, which had reached an unprecedented N22.7 trillion by 2023—equivalent to almost 11 per cent of our GDP.

“In addition, quasi-fiscal interventions by the CBN, totaling over N10 trillion, undermined market confidence and weakened the effectiveness of our policy tools.

These actions shifted focus away from our primary responsibility—maintaining price stability. They compromised transparency by bypassing essential oversight mechanisms, which are vital for accountability.

Moreover, they strained monetary stability, contributing to inflationary pressures and market distortions. “Under my leadership, we have taken decisive steps to move away from these practices.

We have ended years of fiscal deficits financed through CBN’s Ways and Means advances, reinforcing our commitment to price stability and promoting fiscal discipline.

“To tackle the pressing challenge of inflation, the CBN acted decisively by raising the Monetary Policy Rate by 875 basis points to 27.5 per cent in 2024—an essential move to contain inflation and restore stability.

“Our tight monetary policy stance has altered the previous dire trajectory, and we expect a downward trend in 2025.

Inflation remains unacceptably high, but the signs are encouraging, particularly given that the full effects of monetary policy typically take 6-9 months to impact the consumer sector.

Our commitment is unwavering: we will prioritise price stability until its benefits are felt by every Nigerian.”

He further stated: “The measures implemented to curb inflation, coupled with foreign exchange market reforms, are bolstering Nigeria’s economic growth.

In Q3’24, the economy grew by 3.46 per cent, compared to 2.54 per cent in the same period in 2023.

This growth was driven primarily by resilience in the services sector, particularly telecoms and financial services, which recorded a real growth of 5.17 per cent, recovering from a 0.85 per cent contraction in Q3’23.

Improved oil production and increased domestic refining also contributed to growth.

However, agriculture and manufacturing continue to underperform. Targeted support to these critical sectors is vital to reducing inflation, creating jobs, and boosting overall output.

“The case for economic diversification has never been more urgent – reliance on a single sector is simply unsustainable.

The consequences of neglecting diversification are clear; as the saying goes, we cannot reap where we did not sow.

At the central bank, we are committed to collaborating with fiscal authorities to foster growth across key sectors and deliver meaningful progress for all Nigerians.”

Foreign exchange market reforms

On the apex bank’s forex reforms, he noted that when he and his team assumed office in October last year, the CBN faced a backlog of over $7 billion in unfulfilled commitments and a fragmented FX regime characterized by multiple forex rates, which had encouraged arbitrage opportunities.

According to him, the situation not only hurt foreign investment, but led to the depletion of the country’s external reserves which fell to $33.22 billion in December 2023.

He pointed out that the forex reforms were critical to the survival of the economy as the subsidy that the country previously paid on forex was actually higher than the trillions of naira gulped by fuel subsidy.

As he put it, “in 2022 alone, the potential revenue lost due to a less flexible FX regime was approximately N6.2 trillion, compared to N4.5 trillion from fuel subsidies.

These funds could have significantly contributed to critical investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.”

Apart from saving the country the substantial amount that used to be lost to forex subsidy, the CBN’s reforms, Cardoso said, not only reduced FX volatility but also boosted the country’s external reserves to over the $40 billion mark this year compared with $33.6 billion in October 2023.

Furthermore, he said: “An enabling policy environment has led to a doubling of monthly remittances from an average of $300 million in 2023 to nearly $600 million in August 2024.”

Cardoso also announced that in its bid to sustain its reforms and curb speculation, the CBN planned to begin implementation of its Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) for Foreign Exchange (FX) transactions in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) from December 2, 2024.

Regulatory review for BDCs

In line with its efforts to ensure a fully liberalized forex market, the CBN during the outgoing year conducted a review of Bureaux De Change (BDC) sub-sector that saw it issuing new licensing requirements, capital standards, and a franchise model to enhance FX distribution and oversight.

Recapitalisation of banks

Following Cardoso’s announcement in his address at the 2023 edition of the CIBN Annual Bankers’ Dinner that the apex bank planned to implement another recapitalisation programme for the banking industry, the CBN, in late March, released guidelines for the exercise, including that lenders must meet the new capital thresholds by March 31, 2026 and that they are permitted to embrace options such as equity issuance, mergers, or licence adjustments.

Resilient banking sector

Giving an update on the exercise in his address, Cardoso disclosed that a significant number of banks had raised the required capital through right issues and public offerings well ahead of the March 31, 2026 deadline, a development, which, he said, reflected the resilience of the banking sector.

Indeed, he revealed that a recent stress test conducted by the regulators reaffirmed the sector’s resilience. In fact, the apex bank in August endorsed the merger between Providous Bank and Unity Bank.

However, on June 3, it revoked the operating licence of Heritage Bank Plc, citing the lender’s failure to improve its financial performance, which according to the regulator posed a threat to financial stability.

Consumer protection

Despite the banking sector’s resilience, Cardoso, in his address, said the CBN was concerned about issues such as IT challenges in the sector and the failure of some banks to adequately load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

To address the latter, he said: “Effective December 1, 2024, customers are encouraged to report any difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN through designated phone numbers and email addresses for their respective states.

“Guidelines will be distributed widely to raise public awareness. We also urge full regulatory compliance by all stakeholders, including Mobile Money Operators and PoS Agents, to promote digital transaction channels and improve service delivery.

I repeat, financial institutions found engaging in malpractices or deliberate sabotage will face stringent penalties.”

Interestingly, the CBN had in February issued a comprehensive review of consumer protection regulations to improve standards and address emerging fintech risks.

This has led to enhanced customer service standards and increased engagement with formal financial institutions.

In addition, under Cardoso’s leadership, the CBN has rigorously enforced sanctions to ensure compliance, deter unethical behaviour and enhance transparency within the financial sector.

As a result, data released by the apex bank shows that it addressed 19,988 complaints from customers in eight months, resolved 15,306 (76.58%) and facilitated refunds totalling N7.05 billion and $714,569.03 to customers.

Management of dormant accounts and unclaimed balances

Also in its bid to boost transparency in the banking system, the CBN, in July 2024, introduced guidelines to improve the management of dormant accounts, unclaimed balances, and other financial assets.

Compliance and governance regulations

Similarly, the CBN introduced new guidelines to curb cybersecurity threats as well as anti-fraud measures, which included stricter implementation of Know-Your- Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, such as mandating that Tier 1 and wallet accounts must be linked to Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) or NINs.

Financial inclusion

During the outgoing year, the CBN also sustained its efforts to accelerate financial inclusion in the country.

Specifically, it launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WeFI) Code on June 20, 2024, which is aimed at closing the 9.0% gender gap in financial inclusion by improving access to financial services for women-owned MSMEs.

Other key achievements recorded by the apex bank in the outgoing year include: facilitating Nigeria’s delisting from the FATF Grey list; development of the Fiscal and Monetary Policy Coordination Framework (FMPCF) to improve the synergy between monetary and fiscal policies; enhanced monetary policy communication; suspension of processing fees to encourage cash deposits and the advanced use of Early Warning Systems.

Conclusion

A n a ly s t s n o t e t h at while the CBN, has in the last one year fulfilled its mandate in areas, such as maintaining the external reserves and promoting a sound financial system, it is yet to record total victory in its battle to ensure price stability as a result of structural factors that are outside its control.

