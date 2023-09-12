CBN Stops Banks From Using Forex Gains To Fund Operations

The Director of the Banking Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Haruna Mustafa on Monday said deposit money banks (DMBs) have been prohibited from using the gains arising from the foreign exchange policy reforms to run their operations.

In a statement dated September 11, 2023, and titled ‘Impact of Recent FX Policy Reforms Prudential Guidance to the Banking Sector’, Mustafa said the CBN had learnt that the policy to reform the forex market might result in gains or losses for banks.

The CBN, however, instructed banks that have profited from the policy to resist using the proceeds gained for dividend payments or to fund their operations.

Recall that in June the CBN had devalued the naira and also implemented the unification of the multiple exchange rates in the official market, leaving just the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) rate as a benchmark for the trading of the dollars in the official window.

In the new development, CBN issued steps banks must take in the face of a gain or loss resulting from the foreign exchange policy.

The statement reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria has reviewed the impact of the recent foreign exchange (FX) rate regime change on the banking system and observed its potential to significantly increase the Naira value of banks’ foreign currency (FCY) assets and liabilities, resulting in varying levels of FX revaluation gains or losses across the industry.

“Additional implications of the FX policy reforms may include breaches of the single obligor and net open position limits, possible increase in asset quality risks and pressure on industry capital adequacy.”

On the guidelines, the CBN said: “1. Treatment of FX Revaluation Gains Banks are required to exercise utmost prudence and set aside the FCY revaluation gains as a counter-cyclical buffer to cushion any future adverse movements in the FX rate.

In this regard, banks shall not utilize such FX revaluation gains to pay dividends or meet operating expenses.

“2. Single Obligor Limit (SOL): Banks that inadvertently breach the Single Obligor – Limit (SOL) due to the FX policy will be granted forbearance upon application to the CB.

The forbearance shall apply only to existing facilities as of the effective date of this policy.

Such banks shall be exempted from the regulatory deductions on the excess above the SOL limit in their CAR computation.

“3. Net Open Position (NOP) Limit Banks that exceed the NOP prudential limits due to the FX revaluation shall be granted forbearance for the breach upon application to the CBN.

“4. Existing prudential regulations on capital adequacy, dividend payments and FCY borrowing limits shall continue to apply.”