CBN: State Govts Key To Attaining Single Digit Inflation

The Federal Government is working toward having an economy that is laced with stronger fiscal policy driven by transparency, efficiency, and increased funding for development. The government also admits that there has been a substantial increase in the level of funds from Federation purse to sub-national government in the last two years.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated these on Wednesday when he featured at the plenary session of the World Bank’s Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report presentation.

Also featured was CBN Deputy Governor for Financial System Stability Mr. Philip Ikeazor, Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and Country Director, World Bank Nigeria, Dr. Matthew Verghis. Reflecting on economic performance in the last two years, Edun accorded the economy a pass mark.

According to him, “funds have flowed to the federation account, but the point is this, efficiency of that spending is critical, and we have been mandated by Mr. President to take a look at deductions, not just the deductions for cost of collection, but deductions generally.

“It’s a work in progress in terms of the review of the different deductions, but we can expect, greater transparency, greater efficiency, greater funding for development at the federating units, the Federal Government and the states, and of course, flowing from the states to the local governments.

We’re going to be looking at much stronger accountability and transparency and efficacy of spending.” Edun commended state governments for spending much of the extra revenue they were getting on development and on capital projects saying:

“We will encourage them to be even more efficient with their spending that touches the grassroots because they are the ones at that level and when we look at 139 million Nigerians in poverty, that is the number one metric that we must aim at.” On its part, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) identified active participation of state governments as crucial to achieving the nation’s goal of reducing inflation to a single digit.