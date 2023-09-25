CBN, Stakeholders To Brainstorm On Financial Inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will on Thursday, October 5 and 6 hold the second International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC2023).

The conference with the theme: “Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact” is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, spokesman for the CBN, IFIC 2023 said the conference is hosted by the CBN and partner agencies within the National Financial Inclusion Governance Committees.

He added that the programme will provide a forum for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and work together to advance financial inclusion on the African continent and around the world.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Chea Serey, the Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia; Dr Alfred Hannig, the Executive Director, of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion; and Dr. Reza Baqir, the former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Key topics to be explored include fintech-driven last-mile solutions, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, inclusive product innovation (non-interest finance), and leveraging payment systems to scale financial inclusion in excluded segments – women, rural, youth, and MSMEs.

Other topics are Consumer protection, fraud and data privacy, etc. Highlights include Innovation Labs, Financial Inclusion Awards, and other side events, with opportunities to showcase Nigeria as an investment destination to support economic development within Nigeria and the sub-region.

The maiden edition of the IFIC, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, was attended by over 5,000 participants drawn from 78 countries and included senior government officials from within and outside the country.