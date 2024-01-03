CBN Staff, Three Others Killed In Abuja Supermarket

Some suspected armed robbers on Tuesday raided the popular Abdullahi Supermarket in One Man Village, near Mararaba, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, killing four customers, including a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN staff who was identified by his identity card as Daniel Adefemi Okunade was shot in the head and died immediately as three others gruesomely murdered along with him could not be identified as of the time of this report.

According to a source who is privy to the development, the robbery operation lasted less than two minutes during which the CBN staff, who is said to be the choirmaster of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) also in One Man Village, was gunned down.

The late Okunade was said to be returning from work when he met his untimely death at the hands of the suspected robbers. He was said to have stopped by the Supermarket to purchase bread for his family when the robbers found their way into the ever-busy store and took the lives of the four customers.

At the time of this report, the atmosphere in the area was tense as people kept trooping into the Supermarket to identify the robbery victims.

Meanwhile, police operatives from New Nyayan Divisional Police Station have moved the corpses of the robbery victims to the Mararaba Medical Centre mortuary in Mararaba.

However, hundreds of sympathizers, including church members, have been trooping to the house of the late CBN staff to sympathize with his family.