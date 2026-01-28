CBN: Spearheading Battle Against Digital Fraud Amid Increased E-Payment Adoption

With digital payment fraud worryingly growing alongside electronic payment channels adoption rates in recent years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has championed efforts by key industry stakeholders, such as the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to tackle the menace, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Given that bank customers usually do not perceive digital fraud as an issue with a specific financial institution, but with electronic payments in general, a situation that negatively impacts the entire industry, it did not take stakeholders long to realize that in order to effectively tackle the problem, they needed to work as a group.

Establishment of NeFF

Hence, against the backdrop of the launch of its cashless policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in December 2011, initiated the establishment of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF), to serves as a collaborative platform for financial institutions and stakeholders to exchange information and strengthen the security of electronic payments.

The Forum operates in close collaboration with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and industry stakeholders, including deposit money banks (DMBs), mobile money operators, other payment service providers and law enforcement agencies.

While the Director, Payments System Department at the CBN acts as Chairman of NeFF, NIBSS facilitates operational activities of the Forum.

With the country’s e-payments landscape experiencing exponential growth, thereby leading to an increase in e-payment fraud, the NeFF’s general meetings and technical sessions have, in recent times, become events that bank customers, journalists and members of the public, generally, look forward to in the hope that they will learn new measures on how to guard against fraud.

NeFF’s 2026 technical kickoff session

It was against this backdrop that the NeFF held its 2026 technical kickoff session in Lagos last Wednesday. In her opening remarks, the Director, Payments System Supervision Department at the CBN and Chairman, NeFF, Dr. Rakiya Yusuf, said that since its inauguration, NeFF has played a significant role in helping to mitigate fraud, even as electronic transactions, occasioned by the cashless policy, have expanded rapidly.

As she put it, “over the past decade, NeFF has provided a trusted platform through which regulators and industry stakeholders have jointly strengthened the resilience, security, and credibility of Nigeria’s payments system.

“Through sustained collaboration among financial institutions, payment service providers, infrastructure operators, identity management agencies, law enforcement, and other partners, the industry has delivered meaningful progress in fraud mitigation, even as electronic transactions have expanded rapidly under the cashless policy.

“Key milestones in this journey include the migration to EMV chipand-PIN cards, the introduction of two-factor authentication for electronic channels, enhanced consumer protection measures, and the institutionalisation of fraud informationsharing across the industry.

These interventions translated into measurable reductions in fraud losses in earlier years and helped preserve public confidence in digital payments during periods of rapid growth.

“More recently, improvements in identity management, particularly the rollout of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and its integration with the National Identification Number (NIN), have significantly reduced impersonation and the use of false identities for fraud closing long-standing gaps exploited by criminals across both banking and agent networks.”

Ikeazor’s address

In his key note address, the Deputy Governor (Financial System Stability) at the CBN, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, who was represented by the Director, Development Finance Institutions Supervision Department, at the apex bank, Mr. Ibrahim Hassan, also harped on the achievements of NeFF, which according to him, have made Nigeria’s payments system, one of the world’s most advanced.

He said: “Over the past decade, Nigeria’s electronic payments ecosystem has recorded significant progress in resilience, security, and public confidence. Payment infrastructure across ATM, POS, mobile, and interbank channels has expanded rapidly, yet system uptime, operational stability, and fraud controls have improved markedly.

“This progress has been driven by early regulatory interventions, industry-wide adoption of EMV standards, strengthened cybersecurity frameworks, enhanced consumer protection measures, and sustained collaboration under the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF).

We must prioritise internal controls, monitor staff activities closely, and pursue consistent joint industry action. Trust among institutions is essential.

“As a result, Nigeria’s payments system today compares favorably with global peers in cyberfraud mana g ement, despite exponential growth in digital transaction volumes. Fraud mitigation efforts have evolved in tandem with changing threat vectors.

While legacy fraud such as ATM card cloning has been effectively neutralised, newer risks, online fraud, social engineering, SIM-swap abuse, insider compromise, and Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams, have emerged.

“NeFF has played a central role in coordinating timely responses, including mandatory two-factor authentication, industry advisories, public awareness campaigns, 24/7 bank fraud desks, and recently, the development of a Standardised APP Scam Framework.

“Importantly, the industry has agreed to reduce fraud response times to under 30 minutes, a decisive step that materially improves recovery outcomes and limits systemic exposure.” Ikeazor further stated: “A major enabler of fraud reduction has been Nigeria’s progress in identity management.

The introduction of the Bank Verification Number (BVN), and its ongoing integration with the National Identification Number (NIN), has significantly constrained impersonation and synthetic identity fraud. “Enhanced identity verification across banking, agent networks, and high-risk digital channels is steadily closing gaps previously exploited by criminals.

This reinforces the critical role of identity infrastructure as a foundational control for payment system integrity, with NIMC remaining a key partner in strengthening fraud prevention going forward. “Equally transformative is the industry’s migration to ISO 20022.

Beyond compliance, ISO 20022 provides richer, structured transaction data that enhances traceability, analytics, and early fraud detection.

As banks, payments service and infrastructure providers complete implementation across Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and instant payment systems, it is expected that data quality and transparency will improve materially, enabling faster investigation, better pattern recognition, and more effective cross-border cooperation. This alignment with global standards, positions Nigeria to confront increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes with modern, data-driven tools.”

Declining fraud

Indeed, in his presentation at the session, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, disclosed that the amount lost to digital payments fraud in the country declined by 51 per cent to N25.85 billion in 2025 from N52.26 billion in the preceding year.

Oiwoh, who attributed the sharp decline in the amount lost to digital payment fraud in 2025 to measures put in place in by the CBN in collaboration with NIBSS and other stakeholders in the digital payments industry to tackle fraud, revealed that the number of fraud cases has been falling steadily in the last five years.

He said: “Looking at industry fraud over the past five years, the number of cases has declined significantly. While case counts are important, what matters more is the value. In 2023, actual losses stood at about N17.67 bn. In 2024, losses rose to N52.26 bn, largely driven by a single fraud incident of N31.1 bn involving one entity.

In 2025, losses dropped significantly.” According to the data, in terms of fraud count, the number has maintained a downward trend over the last five years, falling from 123,918 in 2021 to 101,669 in 2022 and 95,620 in 2023.

It further dropped to 70,111 and 67,518 in 2024 and 2025 respectively. Further analysis of the data shows that geographically, Lagos (63.43 per cent) remains a major fraud hub, reflecting its role as Nigeria’s commercial hub.

“Abuja (Federal Capital Territory) (3.12 per cent) has also shown a significant rise in activity, while other states continue to feature,” Oiwoh stated, adding that by channel, fraud remains most prevalent in e-commerce and internet banking, followed by Point of Sale (PoS), mobile, and web platforms.

According to him: “The most common fraud technique remains social engineering. Within this category, insider abuse is the greatest threat we face. Insider involvement is high, and recent investigations have confirmed this. Services such as SIM swap fraud, account compromise, and phishing continue to evolve.

Awareness remains critical, as many victims are still easily deceived. “We must prioritise internal controls, monitor staff activities closely, and pursue consistent joint industry action. Trust among institutions is essential.

Last year alone, coordinated actions saved about N20 bn that could have been lost.” However, he noted that fraud reporting declined by about 34 per cent in the last quarter of 2025. “While some institutions reported zero incidents, non-reporting is unacceptable.

Reporting enables tracking and investigation. In several cases investigated last year, individuals involved in fraud simply moved to other institutions because incidents were not reported,” the NIBSS’s boss lamented.

Conclusion

In fact, the consensus among analysts is that while measures championed by the CBN are clearly helping to tackle epayment fraud, they won’t effectively neutralise the problem if some financial institutions continue to engage in negative behaviors such as not reporting fraud incidents.