CBN Speaks On Deadline Of Old Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refuted claims that the old Naira note of N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes will cease to be a legal tender by December 31, 2024.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the CBN categorically labelled such news reports as false and aimed at destabilizing the country’s payment system.

According to the statement signed by Sidi Ali Hakama, Acting Director of Corporate Communications, the Supreme Court’s ruling from November 29, 2023, extending the use of old naira notes indefinitely, remains in force.

The CBN emphasized that all branches and deposit money banks must continue to issue and accept both old and redesigned naira notes.

Also, the CBN encouraged the public to embrace alternative payment methods to reduce reliance on physical cash.

It further reassured Nigerians that old and redesigned naira notes will continue to coexist as legal tender.

