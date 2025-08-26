CBN Sets 60-Day Deadline For Geo-Tagging Of Payment Terminals

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all licensed payment operators in the country to geo-tag their existing payment terminals within the next 60 days, setting a compliance deadline of October 25, 2025.

The directive was contained in a circular published on the apex bank’s website on Tuesday and addressed to Deposit Money Banks, Microfinance Banks, Mobile Money Operators, Switching and Processing Companies, Payment Terminal Service Providers, Payment Solution Service Providers, Super Agents, and other licensed players in the payments industry.

The CBN stated that all newly deployed payment terminals must also be geo-tagged before they can be certified and activated.

Geo-tagging, it explained, involves embedding geographic coordinates into devices or media using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. All terminals are required to have native geolocation services enabled with double-frequency GPS receivers to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Under the directive, payment terminals must be registered with a Payment Terminal Service Aggregator (PTSA) and assigned precise latitude and longitude coordinates reflecting the merchant or agent’s business location. Point of Sale terminals and applications are to be certified by the National Central Switch and integrate its Software Development Kit for geolocation monitoring and geofencing.

The terminals must run on a minimum of Android OS version 10, and all transactions are to be initiated within a 10-meter geofence of the registered business location. Geolocation data must be captured at the start of every transaction, and terminals not routed through a PTSA will be barred from processing payments.

The apex bank announced that compliance validation exercises will begin on October 20, 2025, and stressed that payment operators must also adhere strictly to approved Merchant Category Codes for all terminals.

In addition to the geo-tagging directive, the CBN reaffirmed its earlier instruction for all financial institutions to migrate to the ISO 20022 messaging standard for payment and settlement systems.

It directed that all domestic and international payment messages comply fully with ISO 20022, including the mandatory capture of payer and payee identifiers as well as transfer metadata. Institutions are required to complete migration and achieve full compliance by October 31, 2025.

Industry analysts say the new measures are designed to enhance fraud prevention, strengthen anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing efforts, and improve the transparency and integrity of Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.