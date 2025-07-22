CBN Senior Tennis: Otu, Others Cruise To Second Round

Former Nigerian tennis number one and senior tennis champion at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Thomas Otu, defeated Akaga Samuel in straight sets of 4-1, 4-2, advancing to the second round of the ongoing 2025 CBN Senior Tennis Championship, now in its 46th edition.

In the first match of the day, Otu dominated his opponent, consistently launching attacks that forced Akaga to make several unforced errors in the first set.

Although Akaga attempted to stage a comeback in the second set, he was ultimately halted by the determined play of Thomas Otu.

Seeded 9 in the tournament, Otu will face Egena Paul, who defeated Okonkwo Paul with a score of 2-1 (4-1, 1-4, 5-3) in his first-round match.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s top seed, Adeleye Daniel, overcame wild card entrant Mohammed Amir with a score of 2-1 (4-1, 4-1), also advancing to the second round.

In other results, Ajang Sylvanus defeated Nuhu Orenyang in straight sets (4-0, 4-2), while Morakinyo Akinwale stopped Agboola Oluwatobi’s hopes of advancing by winning 4-1, 4-5, 4-2.