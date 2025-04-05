CBN sells $197.71m to authorised dealers amid Trump’s tariffs turmoil

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Saturday, announced that it boosted liquidity in the foreign exchange market through the sale of $197.71 million to Authorised Dealers.

In a statement signed by its Director, Financial Markets Department, Dr. Omolara Duke, the apex bank said that the forex sale, which was made to the dealers on Friday, April 4, 2025, was in response to recent developments in the foreign exchange market, triggered, by Tuesday’s announcement of new import tariffs by the United States government on imports from several economies.

The statement reads: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has noted recent movements in the foreign exchange market between April 3 and 4, 2025, reflecting broader global macroeconomic shifts currently affecting several Emerging Market and Developing Economies.

“These developments were as a result of the recent announcement of new import tariffs by the United States government on imports from several economies, which has triggered a period of adjustment across global markets.

“Crude oil prices have also weakened – declining by over 12 per cent to approximately $65.50 per barrel – presenting new dynamics for oil-exporting countries such as Nigeria.

“In line with its commitment to ensuring adequate liquidity and supporting orderly market functioning, the CBN facilitated market activity on Friday, April 4, 2025, with the provision of $197.71 million through sales to Authorized Dealers.

“This measured step aligns with the Bank’s broader objective of fostering a stable, transparent, and efficient foreign exchange market.

“The CBN continues to monitor global and domestic market conditions and remains confident in the resilience of Nigeria’s foreign exchange framework, which is designed to adjust appropriately to evolving fundamentals.

“All Authorised Dealers are reminded to adhere strictly to the principles outlined in the Nigeria FX Market Code and to uphold the highest standards in their dealings with clients and market counterparties.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the naira fell to its lowest level in three months, on Friday, as it dropped to N1, 567.02 per dollar in the official foreign exchange market compared with N1, 552.53 per dollar on Thursday.

The local currency also weakened on the parallel market as it traded at N1,565 per dollar compared to N1,555/$1 on the previous day.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on Thursday said the new US tariffs “clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook” and urged Washington to work with its trade partners.

The tariffs “clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth,” the head of the IMF said in a statement.

“It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy. We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty” Georgieva added.

The Bretton Woods institution in January said global growth was expected to hit 3.3 percent this year, which is below the average global growth rate in the first two decades of the 21st century of 3.7 percent.

Similarly, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said the new tariffs announced by the U.S. along with those introduced at the start of the year could lead to a contraction of around 1 per cent in global merchandise trade volumes in 2025.

“I’m deeply concerned about this decline and the potential for escalation into a tariff war with a cycle of retaliatory measures that lead to further declines in trade,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement on Thursday.

She warned that the tariffs have the potential to create significant trade diversion effects.

