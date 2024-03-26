CBN Sells $10,000 To Each Authorised Bdcs As Naira Firms Up

In fulfilling its pledge to resume dollar sales to authorised Bureau De Change, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold $10,000 each to the BDCs at the rate of N1,251/$1. The bank confirmed this in a circular with instruction to each BDC to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.

The circular said: “We refer to our letter to you referenced TED/DIR/ CON/GOM/001/071 in respect of the above subject wherein the CB approved a second tranche of sale of FX to eligible BDCs. “We write to inform you of the sale of $10,000 to each BDC at the rate of N1,251/$1. The BDCs are to sell to eligible end users at a spread of not more than 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.”

The apex bank resumed sale of forex to BDCs in February after revocation of licences of over 4000 BDCs. The naira began rapid recovery from slump against the dollar in the last few days both at the official market and parallel segment of the market.

The bank confirmed clearing all inherited valid foreign exchange backlogs of $7 billion claims last week. This put paid to forex legacy backlog obligation inherited by the current leadership of CBN headed by Mr Olayemi Cardoso.