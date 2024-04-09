CBN sells $10,000 to BDCs at N1,101/$1

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced another round of dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDCs). In a circular to BDCs posted on its website on Monday, the apex bank informed the operators of the sale of $10,000 to each eligible BDC at a rate of N1,101/$1. It also directed each BDC to sell the dollars to eligible customers at a spread of not more than 1.5 per cent above the purchase price.

This means that BDCs are not expected to sell above N1,117/$1. The selling rate is below the N1,251.05/$1 recorded at the end of last week, according to data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). In March, the apex bank sold $10,000 to BDCs at a rate of N1,251/$ and directed the BDCs to sell to eligible customers at a rate not exceeding 1.5 per cent above the purchase price (N1,269/$1).

On April 6, the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) appealed to the CBN to adjust and lower its applicable exchange rate below the N1,251/$ it pegged for its members.

The association said the N1,251/$ applicable buying rate the CBN pegged for BDC operators would result in losses for its members, as the open market rate stands at N1,235/$. New Telegraph reports that the CBN announced its resumption of dollar sales to BDCs on February 27, reversing its decision to halt forex sales to the operators in 2021. Giving reasons for the resumption of dollar sales to the BDCs, the CBN said it observed the continued price distortions at the retail end of the market, which is feeding into the parallel market and further widening the exchange rate premium.