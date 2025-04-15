CBN Seeks Increased Competitiveness For Nigerian Businesses

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking steps to enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses in both local and global markets.

Speaking at Lagos Town hall meeting organised by the apex bank in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, on Monday, the Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, at CBN, Dr. Aisha IsaOlatinwo, said the bank was working to address constraints in quality, packaging, branding, and global market readiness that hinder the growth of locally made goods and services.

Isa-Olatinwo, who was represented by Deputy Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion, , Mr. Nelson Amuwa, noted that Nigerian businesses faced significant challenges in competing effectively in the global market.

“These challenges include that Nigerian products often lack the quality and packaging standards required to compete in global markets.

Locally made goods and services need better branding to increase their visibility and appeal in global markets and businesses require support to prepare for global market competition.

“The CBN initiative aims to support Nigerian businesses in enhancing their competitiveness through capacity building initiatives and investment in technology, encourage collaboration among financial institutions, business leaders, regulators, and policymakers to identify and dismantle barriers to growth and increase exports by raising standards to meet international requirements and inspiring confidence in locally produced goods,” she stated.

According to her, the Nigerian banking sector is expected to play a crucial role in supporting businesses in enhancing their competitiveness.

“Banks can provide training and capacity building programmes to support businesses in improving their quality and global market readiness,” she stated, adding that banks could also provide support for investment in technology to enhance productivity and competitiveness and access to finance and other financial services to support business growth and expansion.

In his remarks, Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Ayodele Subair, represented by his Senior Adviser, Mr. Tokunbo Akande, emphasised the crucial role taxation plays in supporting sustainable growth.

