CBN Seeks Deployment Of ATM Per Every 5000 Payment Cards Issued

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed that financial institutions licensed to issue payment cards should ensure that they deploy at least one Automated Teller Machine (ATM) “per every 5000 payment cards issued.”

The apex bank, which made the proposal in the draft guidelines on the operations of ATMs posted on its website on Friday, suggested that this level shall be achieved over a period of three years, “of which compliance levels are staggered as follows: 30% (1st Year- 2026), 60% (2nd Year – 2027), (3rd year 100% – Year 2028).”

Under the draft guidelines, the CBN also said that ATMs should be located within a “reasonable distance from each other in both urban and rural areas,” adding that its written approval must be obtained for ATM deployment, redeployment and decommissioning.

Other highlights of the draft guidelines include that: “Two percent of ATMs deployed by each acquirer shall have tactile graphic symbol for the use of visually impaired customers,” and that locations of such ATMs should be visibly publicized on financial institutions’ corporate websites; “deployment of stand-alone or closed ATM networks are not allowed; ATMs should be located in areas that provide easy access at reasonable times and “ATM keys shall be changed regularly (every year) and the same keys are not used for multiple ATMs.”

Furthermore, the apex bank said that it wants ATMs to be installed with anti-skimming devices that would ensure effective mitigation against fraud incidents.

Additionally, it stated that any institution that operates ATMs should render monthly return to it not later than the 5th of the following month, including list of new deployments with location and addresses.