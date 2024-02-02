CBN Scraps Exchange Rate Caps On International Money Transfers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the scrapping of the limit on the exchange rate quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The apex bank, which disclosed this in revised guidelines for international money transfer services in the country that were attached to a circular re- leased late on Wednesday, said that IMTOs can now quote the naira exchange rate against the dollar, “based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on a willing seller, willing buyer basis.”

This thus means that the regulator has removed the previous exchange rate cap on such transactions of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. According to the circular, the scrapping of the limit is in line with reforms aimed at achieving objectives such as, liberalising the forex exchange market and ensuring transparency in fx market transactions; boosting diaspora remittances and other foreign capital inflows to the country; promoting efficient price discovery mechanisms and “the evolution of an appropriate market determined exchange rate” as well as enhancing the, “ease-of-doing business for IMTOS in Nigeria and money transfer recipients.”

Analysts believe that the development will enable IMTOs to better compete with rates offered in parallel market, where operators have typically offered more attractive rates. In a report released in December, the World Bank estimated that official remittances to Nigeria rose slightly by about 2 percent to $20.5 billion at the end of last year from $20.1 billion in 2022. The bank also stated that remittances to Nigeria accounted for around 38 percent (largest) of the total remittance inflows of $54 billion that reached Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

However, the Bretton Woods institution noted that fixed exchange rates and capital controls were diverting remittances from official to unofficial channels. Specifically, it said: “In Nigeria, the Central Bank’s interventions in the foreign exchange market led to an increasing divergence of the parallel and official exchange rates until the liberalization programme in June 2023. However, resistance to the increasing pressure on the Nigerian naira coupled with limited supply of foreign exchange at the official window has led to the reemergence of the parallel market premium. It is likely that the substantial parallel market premium has significantly diverted remittances to un- official channels.”