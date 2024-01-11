CBN Sacks Boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday confirmed that it has sacked the boards and management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank. In a statement signed by its Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, the apex bank said the action became necessary due to the: “Non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.”

The statement further said that: “The Banks’ in- fractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.” Assuring the public, “of the safety and security of depositors’ funds,” the CBN said it, “remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound, and robust financial system in Nigeria,” adding that the country’s banking system “remains strong and resilient.”

Before the CBN released its statement last night, several online news outlets had reported that the regulator sacked the boards and management of Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank. However, the CBN’s statement confirms that it has not removed the board and management of Titan Trust Bank New Telegraph learnt that the decision to dissolve the boards of the three banks was taken after a meeting between the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso and the board and management of the lenders.

Industry watchers see the move as an indication that the Federal Government may have accepted some of the recommendations of Jim Obazee, the Special Investigator, appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the CBN under its immediate past Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Specifically, Obazee had said the acquisition of Union Bank by Titan Trust Bank, as well as the acquisitions of Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank by their current owners, lacked transparency and recommended that they should be taken over by the Federal Government.

However, Titan Trust Bank, which acquired Union Bank, contended that the transaction followed due process. In a statement, the lender said on December 18, 2021, it “signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Atlas Mara Limited, Union Global Partners Lim- ited, Emeka Emuwa, Standard Chartered Bank, Montane Partners West Africa Limited, TLG Africa Growth Impact Fund, and Sanlam Life Assurance Limited” for the purchase of 93.41 per cent of Union Bank’s issued ordinary share capital.”

“The acquisition was funded by a combination of debt ($300 million) and an additional equity injection of about $190 million, which was contributed by TTB’s two major shareholders – Magna International DMCC and Luxis International DMCC,” it added. The statement further said: “All necessary regulatory approvals from its primary regulator – the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others,” were obtained, and took over the “controlling interest in Union Bank on June 1, 2022.”

In addition, the Chairman of Titan Trust Bank, who is a former CBN Deputy Governor, Tunde Lemo, also insisted that the acquisition of Union Bank followed due process. The shares of Union Bank were delisted from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in November, 2023 following acquisition of the financial service institution in 2021. The delisting of Union Bank led to the loss of N132 billion from the market capitalisation of the local bourse.

There were indications last night that some shareholders of Union Bank do not approve of the CBN’s firing of the lender’s board and management given the circumstances under which the action was taken. New Telegraph learnt that a lot of shareholders believe that the Special Investigator’s report does not provide sufficient grounds for the CBN to oust the board and management of the lender.