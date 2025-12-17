CBN Revokes Licences Of 2 Mortgage Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licences of Aso Savings and Loans Plc and Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc.

This is according to a statement by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi-Al. Sidi-Ali said the action was part of the apex bank’s efforts to re-position the mortgage subsector and promote a culture of compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

She said the revocation was in exercise of the powers conferred on the CBN under Section 12 of BOFIA 2020, and Section 7.3 of the Revised Guidelines for Mortgage Banks in Nigeria. She said that the affected institutions had violated various sections of both regulations.

According to her, such violations include failure to meet the minimum paid-up share capital requirement for the category of the bank licence granted to them by the CBN.

“Others are, having insufficient assets to meet their liabilities and being critically undercapitalised with a capital adequacy ratio below the prudential minimum ratio as prescribed by the CBN,” she added. She said that they also failed to comply with several directives and obligations imposed upon them by the CBN.

She said that the CBN remained committed to its core mandate of ensuring financial system stability Meanwhile, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) swung into action immediately, announcing commencement of liquidation process for the two mortgage banks.

The corporation is statutorily appointed by the CBN as a liquidator of banks whose operating licenses are revoked by the apex bank.

In a liquidation notice to the public on Tuesday, NDIC announced commencement of verification and payment of insured deposits to depositors of the closed banks.

It said depositors would be paid their insured deposits up to the maximum amount of N2,000,000 per depositor, using the Bank Verification Number (BVN) as a unique identifier to locate their alternate bank accounts, into which the insured sums will be automatically credited.

“Depositors with balances in excess of N2,000,000 will be paid the initial insured amount, while their outstanding balances will be settled as liquidation dividends upon the realisation of the assets and recovery of debts owed to (of) the failed banks”.

“To this end, the Corporation will commence the sale of the banks’ assets and continue recovery of outstanding loans in order to expedite payment of uninsured sums. Verification and processing of depositors’ claims may be carried out online or physically”, said NDIC.