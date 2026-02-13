CBN Reviews Sanctions On Cheque Standards Defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised sanctions on defaulters of the Nigeria Cheque Standards (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers’ Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS)-NCS/ NICPAS 2.0.

In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said the sanctions grid was reviewed, “to reflect the current realities in the banking industry.”

According to the revised sanctions grid attached to the circular, accredited personalisers that fail or refuse to submit personalized cheque samples for testing and analysis (where applicable) would be fined N5 million. The new regulation also states that commercial banks that engage unaccredited cheque printers/ personalisers would be required to withdraw the cheques from circulation in addition to paying a N10 million fine.

For each repeat offence, a commercial bank will pay a fine of N20 million and would also be required to withdraw the cheques from circulation.

Furthermore, accredited cheque personalisers that fail to properly encode cheques or comply with the mandatory security and quality standards will pay a minimum of N10,000 per instrument.

Also, under the new sanctions grid, accredited cheque printers that fail to validate orders before commencement of cheque printing job would be warned in the first instance, and be fined N1 million in case of a repeat offence.

For commercial banks and accredited cheque printers that introduce unapproved security features, the CBN said that under the new regulations, they would be fined N1 million per security feature, adding that the penalty, “will be shared equally by commercial banks and accredited cheque printers.”

Similarly, accredited cheque printers that fail to submit cheque samples and quality assurance reports will pay a fine of N5 million.

Also, according to the CBN, accredited cheque printers that subcontract a significant portion of their job (above 50%) to another accredited printer/ personaliser will be fined N20 million and in case of a repeat offence, have their accreditation withdrawn.