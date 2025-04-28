CBN Reviews Documentation Requirements For PAPSS Transactions

Share

announced a comprehensive review of documentation requirements for transactions processed through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), aimed at enhancing intra-African trade, promoting financial inclusion, and improving operational efficiency for cross-border payments within Africa.

In a press release issued on Monday, the CBN outlined key updates to the documentation framework in a circular addressed to Authorised Dealer Banks (ADBs) and the general public.

The revised guidelines are part of the CBN’s ongoing efforts to streamline processes and support seamless financial transactions across the continent.

Under the new framework, individuals conducting low-value transactions up to USD 2,000 equivalent in naira and corporates transacting up to USD 5,000 equivalent in naira can now rely on basic Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) documents already provided to their ADBs.

This measure simplifies compliance requirements for smaller transactions and reduces administrative burdens.

For transactions exceeding the specified thresholds, parties must comply with the full documentation requirements as outlined in the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual and related circulars to ensure regulatory compliance.

Applicants are also responsible for ensuring that all necessary regulatory documents are available to facilitate the clearance of goods as mandated by relevant government agencies.

The new policy permits ADBs to source foreign exchange for PAPSS settlements directly from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, eliminating the previous requirement to obtain forex directly from the CBN.

Additionally, all export proceeds repatriated via PAPSS must be certified by the relevant processing banks to promote transparency and regulatory adherence.

The CBN urged all ADBs to adopt PAPSS and commence originating transactions in accordance with the updated policy.

Exporters, importers, and individuals were encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new requirements and leverage PAPSS for efficient cross-border transactions across Africa.