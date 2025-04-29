CBN Reviews Documentation Requirements For PAPSS Transactions

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a significant review of the documentation requirements for transactions conducted through the Pan-African Payment & Settlement System (PAPSS) in Nigeria.

According to a press release, the review is part of the, “CBN’s ongoing commitment to foster seamless intra-African trade, financial inclusion, and operational efficiency for Nigerians engaging in cross-border payments within Africa.”

Citing a circular on the subject which the apex bank issued to Authorised Dealer Banks and the General Public, on Monday, that outlined the key changes to the documentation requirements associated with PAPSS transactions, the statement said that, henceforth, for simplified documentation for low-value transactions, “Customers may now use basic Know-YourCustomer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) documents provided to their Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) for low-value transactions (USD2,000 and USD 5,000 equivalent in naira for Individuals and corporate, respectively).”

It, however, said: “For transactions above the thresholds, all documentation as stipulated in the CBN Foreign Exchange Manual and related circulars remain mandatory.”

On responsibility of applicants, the statement said: “Applicants are responsible for ensuring all regulatory documents are available to facilitate the clearance of goods, as required by relevant government agencies.”

