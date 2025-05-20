CBN Retains MPR At 27.5%

Share

Amid signs of relative economic stability and renewed investor confidence driven by ongoing reforms, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, at its 300th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, unanimously voted to retain all key monetary parameters—keeping the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) steady at 27.5%.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who briefed the media on the outcome of the meeting, said the decision reflects the Bank’s cautious optimism as the economy begins to stabilize.

