CBN: Restoring Confidence in Economy Amid Forex Scarcity

Gradually, the CBN has begun the process of clearing the backlog of forex due to businesses in a move that has rekindled foreign investors’ confidence in the country’s economy, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Outside its core mandates of ensuring monetary and price stability; issuing currency; keeping external reserves to safeguard international value of the legal tender and promoting sound financial system in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) performs other auxiliary functions. More importantly, the onus of ensuring sustained confidence in the economy by stakeholders, local and foreign, for a desired economic growth, lies with the CBN. The global economy has been on a challenging path in the last three years occasioned by skirmishes around commodity supplies.

Recall that the Russian – Ukraine war is rooted in economic dominance. The war speedily dovetailed into an energy crisis, leaving on its trail spikes in crude oil prices, and ultimately altering production volumes in crude oil supplies within the rank of OPEC member nations. The Ukraine – Russian war and other developments put central banks across the globe in a tighter position, leaving them with options of evolving innovative approaches suitable in preventing financial distress, which could undermine confidence in the financial system.

Forex scarcity

The crisis in the oil sector exacerbates the forex scarcity faced by Nigerians. An oil dependent nation, Nigeria forex inflow comes majorly from crude oil sales at the international market. The country’s diversification drive from oil to the non-non-oil export is still a work in progress. This leaves the country with only one source of meeting her forex needs. The lack of sufficient forex inflow leaves foreign reserves with insufficient funds to meet forward contract obligations. The pressure on external reserves was largely as a result of high demand for foreign currency to meet debt servicing, imports and service payments, limited investment inflows due to weak confidence, and limited inflows from crude oil sales due to oil theft.

Hitherto, the CBN used to sell about $200 million in FX forward contracts every two weeks but soon ran into troubled waters as dollar inflows dried up and dollar demand backlog swelled. Nigerian businesses from manufacturers to equipment importers, foreign airlines were apprehensive about the backlog of uncleared backlog. The development was beginning to dampen foreign investor confidence in the economy.

Investors’ threat to quit

The forex shortage would gradually worsen as time passed. Some foreign businesses operating in Nigeria, whose forex request can’ t be sufficiently met by the CBN, threatened relocation. Some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria airspace on different occasions issued subtle threats of relocating due to in- ability to access the backlog of their forex trapped in CBN. The International Air Trans- port Association (IATA) last December warned the Central Bank of Nigeria that some foreign airlines may be forced to quit the Nigerian market if nothing was done about the $790 million ticket revenue currently trapped in the country.

The IATA Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, at a media presentation with African journalists at the IATA Global Media Day in Geneva, Switzerland, pointed at Nigerian government as holding the highest amount of airline- trapped funds. He went on to list the amount of trapped forex in some African nations with Nigeria having the highest amount at $792 million followed by Egypt ($348m); Algeria ($199m); AFI zone ($183m) and Ethiopia $128 million. He said while Ethiopia had mapped out a strategy to defray the debt, Nigeria had yet to do anything on its own. Al-Awadhi said: “Ethiopia is seeking a way to resolve this issue even though the blocked fund is rising.

The first step for us to solve these blocked funds is for both parties to engage. If parties don’t engage, it is very difficult to move forward. “I have not been able to engage with Nigeria’s CBN Governor. He said he would engage with me when he had a solution. He is not promising but I have engaged with the aviation minister who is very understanding, new to the position, or maybe wowed by the situation he inherited will help to resolve the matter. “The airlines in Africa are owed $34 million. That $34 million is blocked. Depreciation has set in on the money. They have already lost $10 million be- cause of depreciation.

That is not fair for the airlines because they have paid all the dues to the operators of the airports. Every due has been paid for. “They carry Nigerian officials on these flights and they can’t get their money. On the state of aviation in Nigeria, the IATA boss said with 25 per cent interest on loans, high airport taxes and insurance premiums which it said was six times more than anywhere in the world, it would be difficult for Nigerian airlines to make profit.”

Boosting forex supply

Last year October, the CBN, under Yemi Cardoso, initiated strategies that will not only deepen forex supply but, in addition, promote orderliness and demand professional conduct from all participants in Nigerian foreign exchange. The approach is to ensure the forex market forces determine exchange rates on a willing buyer – willing seller principle. The apex bank decreed as a rule that prevailing forex rates should be referenced from plat- forms such as the CBN website, FMDQ, and other recognised or appointed trading systems to promote price discovery, transparency, and credibility in the FX rates. It unveiled other forex boosting rules, which drew stakeholder and operators’ applause. “As part of its responsibility to ensure price stability, the CBN will boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market by interventions from time to time.

As market liquidity improves, these CBN interventions will gradually decrease. Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/ GEN/01/010 and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian foreign exchange market. “The CBN is committed to accelerating efforts to clear the FX backlog with existing partici- pants and will continue dialogue with stakeholders to address the issue. The CBN has set as one of its goals the attainment of a single FX market. Consultation is ongoing with market participants to achieve this goal,” CBN declared in a press statement, assuring stakeholders of her commitment to meet her forex obligation. Restoring investor confidence Cardoso was unequivocally clear on his mission when he took over the mantle of leadership last year.

At the red chamber of Nigeria’s Senate where he was screened for the top job, he said his top priority was to clear the backlog of unsettled foreign exchange obligations to local lenders, which he estimated could be as high as $7 billion. To this end, the apex bank, last weekend, cleared $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks bringing the total backlog of forex cleared in the last three months to $2 billion. The acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, confirmed the forex settlement in Abuja. Ali disclosed that in the past three months, the CBN redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $ 2 billion. The gesture, Ali said, under- scored the bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.

“In fulfilment of its commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign ex- change in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently disbursed approximately $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks. “This initiative is part of the CBN’s efforts to decrease its remaining liability to the airlines”, she added. She further disclosed that in the past three months, the CBN had also redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $2 billion. This under- scores the bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.

Last line

CBN’s meticulous handling of forex scarcity and its faithfulness in clearing forex backlog due to businesses in phases is rekindling investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.