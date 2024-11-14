CBN Report: Consumer Confidence Dropped In October

Share

The overall consumer outlook reflected pessimism in October 2024, according to the Consumer Expectations survey report for October 2024 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN).

The report stated that the overall Consumer Confidence Index and outlook, which is attributed to the outlook of consumers on three key dimensions:

“Economic Conditions, Family Financial Situation, and Family Income”, shows that the overall consumer confidence index stood at 41.1, economic condition stood at 54.7 while family financial situation and family income were at 41.0 and 27.5 respectively.

However, the report shows that consumer outlook for November “indicates an anticipated improvement with lower pessimism,” while the outlook for January 2025 shows that, “even though the pessimists outweigh the optimists, there is an expectation of improved conditions.”

It also stated that consumer outlook for April 2025, “signals anticipation of a gradual easing of economic conditions over time.” On the inflation outlook, the report said: “Overall, the trend shows a pattern of cautious optimism regarding inflation expectations, adding that “consumers believe that the general price levels of items in the economy will continue to decrease as indicated by an improving trend on their inflation perception over the next six months.”

It further stated that more consumers believed that the cost of transportation, house purchase, purchase of car/ vehicle, rents and medical expenses would experience increase over the next six months.

According to the report, households anticipate spending their income on basic expenditure items such as food & other household items, education, transportation, electricity and medical expenses.

