CBN Reminds Banks, PSBs, Others Of Sanctions Compliance Obligations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded banks, Payment Service Banks (PSBs) and other financial institutions of their obligations to comply applicable sanctions regimes, such as the United Nations Consolidated Sanctions list, the Nigerian sanctions list and other relevant regional or international sanctions list.

A letter issued by the apex bank to the financial institutions, on Thursday, emphasised that financial institutions are required to maintain, “a robust and dynamic sanctions compliance framework that enables them: to identify promptly to updates or changes across all applicable sanctions lists; prevent the use of their systems and platforms for transactions involving designated individuals or entities; conduct real-time screening of customers, transactions and beneficial owners and file appropriate reports with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and notify the CBN, where necessary.”

The letter further stated: “The effectiveness of sanctions compliance programmes must be regularly reviewed and aligned with legal and regulatory requirements and expectations. “Financial institutions are also reminded that failure to comply may result in enforcement action or regulatory sanctions.”

