CBN Relocation: Ndume Defends Criticism Of FG’s Decision

…Urges Apex Bank To Focus On Monetary Stability, Inflation

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has said that he has no regrets for criticising the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to relocate some of its departments from its headquarters in Abuja to Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Ndume said that his intervention was based on reality and the irrelevance of the action by the leadership of the apex bank.

The lawmaker representing Borno South, said that since his intervention, some elements had been using a section of the media to attack his personality and question the credentials of his daughter who is a staff of the CBN.

He said that, though he is a lawmaker, his daughter and children are qualified to work in any government agency as long as they have the needed credentials.

Ndume noted that the subtle blackmail would not stop him from pointing out lapses in government, saying it was his own way of assisting President Bola Tinubu in succeeding.

He said that he would never be deterred from speaking truth to power whenever those saddled with the responsibility of managing the affairs of the country erred.

The lawmaker challenged those attacking him and claimed that he harboured ill feelings against the Yorubas to show their pan-Nigerian credentials, revealing that his two daughters are married to Yoruba men and have both given him five Yoruba grandchildren.

However, Ndume called on the CBN Governor to focus on stabilising the monetary situation in the country, especially the spiralling exchange rate and the rising inflation, rather than dwelling on the relocation of departments to an already-populated Lagos State.

He said that as a Senator, he has the right to make certain interventions while clearing the air on claims that he was the mouthpiece of certain groups.

Ndume said that he didn’t speak for the North, nor Northern Senators, but in the interest of Nigerians and President Tinubu who he has enormous respect for.

He said: “I stand by what I’ve said about the relocation of FAAN and some departments of the CBN to Lagos State. If it is about decongestion, Lagos is not the right place. There are CBN offices in all the states of the Federation. Why move the departments to Lagos which is already populated?

“Since my intervention, people have been using a particular newspaper to attack me and saying that I hate the Yorubas. They’re ignorant and they don’t know what they’re saying.

“My two daughters are married to Yoruba men, one from Lagos State and the other from Kwara State. And I’ve five grandchildren who are Yoruba. How can I hate them and allow my daughters to marry them? Those saying I hate the Yorubas, how many of their sons and daughters are married to Hausas or Northerners? I’m a true Nigerian.

“They’ve also been questioning the fact that my daughter works at the CBN. They should check her records. She’s a Nigerian and she’s qualified to work anywhere, including the CBN.

“I’ve been the one pleading with her to remain there. She’s almost done with her PhD and she wants to go to the classroom as a lecturer. She’s a brilliant lady.

“Instead of these attacks on my person, the CBN should do its job and address the rising inflation and stabilising our exchange rates. They should leave me alone.

“President Tinubu is my friend and he knows that I support him 100%. He appreciates honest feedback and will not tolerate what these people around him who are becoming a political cartel are doing.

“I’ll continue to speak the truth and point out areas where corrections are needed. That’s my job as a senator. It is not personal at all.”