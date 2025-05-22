CBN Releases Exposure Draft On Standards For Automated AML Solutions

Share

Citing what it describes as “the high level of digitalisation within the financial system and rapid emergence of innovative products,” the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, released an exposure draft on, “Baseline standards for automated Anti Money Laundering (AML) solutions,” which, according to the apex bank, is aimed at, “promoting operational efficiency and regulatory compliance to AML/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT)/Countering Proliferation Financing (CPF)”requirements by financial institutions in the country.

In a letter to financial institutions posted on its website, the CBN invited comments and suggestions from all stakeholders, which, it said, should be submitted to the Director of Banking Supervision, Dr. Olubukola Akinwunmi, on or before June 13, 2025. cifically, the baseline standards comprise AML solutions; user interface and customization; system integration and scalability; sanction list and Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) screening; transaction monitoring and riskbased analysis; Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Know Your Customer(KYC) and Know Your Customer’s Business (KYB); risk assessment; regulatory reporting; case management; security and data protection as well as enforcement and compliance monitoring.

On enforcement and compliance monitoring, for instance, the CBN stated that financial institutions must maintain this standard, adding that it will conduct periodic compliance inspections and system validation exercises.

It also said that financial institutions that fail meet to the baseline standards will be subject to regulatory sanctions and penalties.

Furthermore, the apex bank stated that financial institutions are expected to align their AML solutions with these baseline standards within twelve months of the issuance of the standards, adding that it will conduct follow-up reviews and periodic industry assessments to ensure compliance.

According to the regulator, financial institutions are expected to provide regular training to their AML teams on system usage and emerging risks.

Share