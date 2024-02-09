CBN Releases Exposure Draft on Consumer Protection Regulations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released the exposure draft on the revised consumer protection regulations in order to “reflect current realities of consumer protection practices, improve good consumer outcomes and access to financial services.” Highlights of the draft regulations posted on the apex bank’s website show that it expects all Financial Service Providers (FSPs) that it has licensed or regulates to acknowledge enquiries from consumers within 24 hours; respond to customers’ enquiries within five working days of receipt; not charge early liquidation fee on Consumer and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise loans with variable interest rate and provide support to consumers with special needs such as multilingual assistance, ramp, visual and hearing aids.

The regulations also require FSPs to, “Execute variations to contracts, including interest rate, fees or charges, only if expressly provided for in the contract and notify customers at least five (5) working days in advance of execution.” In addition, the revised regulations propose that FSPs should not impose product, service, or channel on consumers; “not charge fees for issuance and renewal of products or services which have not been requested by the customer; not compel consumers to buy a product or service as a pre-condition for the purchase of another product or service unless where the products or services are directly dependent;

apply non-credit related fees/charges only to the extent of the balance in the account and defer the outstanding fees/charges until the account is funded and the customer notified accordingly and communicate a decision (acceptance or decline) on applications for waivers, extensions, and other concessions to a customer within ten (10) working days, otherwise the application shall be deemed granted.”

Furthermore, the regulations require FSPs, to notify customers within twelve hours of service interruptions and at least 48 hours for anticipated disruptions and take measures to mitigate the impact and to be responsible for digitally generated advice, recommendations and evidence of transactions. Also, the regulations propose that sale of products through digital channels by FSPs should only proceed after customers have confirmed that they have read mandatory information.