CBN Releases $61.64m To Banks For Forex Obligation To Foreign Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) has cleared $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks bringing the total backlog of forex cleared in the last three months to $2 billion.

The Apex Bank’s Acting Director Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, confirmed the forex settlement over the weekend in Abuja.

Ali disclosed that, in the past three months, the CBN redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $ 2 billion.

The gesture, Ali said underscores the bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.

“In fulfilment of its commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has recently disbursed approximately US $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks”

“This initiative is part of the CBN’s efforts to decrease its remaining liability to the airlines”, she added.

According to her, these payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, with the aim of alleviating the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate.

“It is anticipated that this initiative by the CBN should provide a considerable boost to the Naira against other major world currencies and further increase investor confidence in the Nigeria economy.

The International Air Transport Association in December 2023 warned the Central Bank of Nigeria that some foreign airlines may be forced to quit the Nigerian markets if nothing is done about the $790m ticket revenue currently trapped in the country.

The IATA Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, at a media presentation with African journalists at the IATA Global Media Day in Geneva, Switzerland, said Lagos and Abuja airports had been ranked the most expensive gateways in the region despite the poor state of their infrastructure.

According to him, the Nigerian government held the highest amount of airline-trapped funds.

On blocked funds, the IATA VP listed Nigeria as the country with the highest amount of airlines’ blocked funds at $792m followed by Egypt ($348m); Algeria ($199m); AFI zone ($183m) and Ethiopia $128mn.