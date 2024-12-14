CBN Reiterates Validity of Old N1000, N500, and N200 Denominations

Share

All currency denominations are valid infinitum, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reiterated for the umpteenth time yesterday. It advised the public to disregard information purporting to phase out any version of the currency whether old or new ones.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all versions of the naira, including the old and new designs of N1000, N500, and N200 denominations, as well as the commemorative and previous designs of the N100 denomination, remain valid and continue to be legal tender without any deadline,” CBN said in a statement issued by Acting Director of corporate communications Mrs. Sidi Ali, Hakama.

The latest clarification by the apex bank comes against the backdrop of persistent currency drought in circulation. It backs up its affirmation with a subsisting Supreme Court ruling granted on November 29, 2023, that permits concurrent circulation of all versions of the ₦1000, ₦500, and ₦200 de- nominations of the Naira indefinitely. “In line with the bank’s previous clarifications and to offer further assurance, the CBN wishes to reiterate that the subsisting Supreme Court ruling granted on November 29, 2023, permits the concurrent circulation of all versions of the ₦1000, ₦500, and ₦200 denominations of the Naira indefinitely,” it added.

It advised the public to disregard any claims that the old series of the aforementioned banknotes will cease to be legal tender on December 31, 2024. “We urge Nigerians to continue accepting all Naira banknotes (both old and redesigned) for their daily transactions and to handle them with care to ensure their longevity.”

