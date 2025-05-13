CBN Reinforces Warning Against Fraudulent Contracts, Intervention Funds

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again warned members of the public against the activities of individuals and groups, circulating fictitious offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds and other financial benefits purportedly issued or endorsed by the apex bank.

In a statement signed by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, yesterday, the CBN said that despite the public advisory it issued on November 18, 2024, the fraudsters continued to target unsuspecting members of the public, “with false and deceptive narratives.”

Reiterating that it has not authorised or appointed any individual or organisation to act as an agent or intermediary in offering contracts, financial grants, or intervention funds to the public, the apex bank advised members of the public who are approached by the fraudsters not engage with them, but instead, should report such incidents immediately to the relevant law enforcement agencies or the nearest CBN Branch.

The regulator, which stressed that it remains committed to safeguarding the financial interests of the public, said that it continued to work closely with security agencies to investigate and address fraudulent activities.

The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups falsely claiming to represent or act on behalf of the CBN.

“These actors continue to circulate fictitious offers of contracts, loans, grants, intervention funds, and other financial benefits allegedly issued or endorsed by the CBN.

“Despite the public advisory issued on November 18, 2024, through the Bank’s official channels and news outlets, these misleading schemes have persisted, targeting unsuspecting members of the public with false and deceptive narratives.

“The CBN wishes to reiterate that it has not authorised, licensed, or appointed any individual, group, or organisation to act as an agent or intermediary in offering contracts, financial grants, or intervention funds to the public. “

The CBN also does not endorse or support such claims in any form. “Members of the public are advised that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not award contracts or disburse funds through unsolicited communications such as emails, phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or any social media platform.

It also does not request payment of fees in exchange for contracts, grants, or financial interventions, nor does it engage intermediaries or third parties to offer financial services or opportunities to the public.”

Share