CBN Reforms: Foreign Reserves 7-Year High Signals Absolute Confidence

On Tuesday, the Central Bank Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, said that inflows into Nigeria’s external reserves had buoyed it to $46.7 billion as of November 14, 2025, making it the highest since 2018. He said the reserves position was sufficient for providing about 10.3 months import cover for goods and services.

The buoyant reserves level has deepened investors’ confidence in the nation’s economy. Cardoso gave the updates in Abuja while flagging off the 20th anniversary of the bank’s Monetary Policy Department.

According to him, “the increase in reserves “reflects investor confidence in our policies leading to improved oil receipts, stronger balance of payments, and renewed foreign portfolio inflows.”

Cardoso linked the rising confidence to recent upgrades of Nigeria’s sovereign outlook by the three leading international ratings agencies, including S&P Global Ratings, which recently revised Nigeria’s outlook from stable to positive.

According to him, the upgrade “reflects the impact of sustained reforms that have placed our economy on a more resilient path.” He also noted that Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List marked “another significant milestone in restoring international confidence in our financial system.”

Cardoso stated that the development shows “our full alignment with global standards on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing,” adding that it opens more opportunities for foreign investment and trade finance. The CBN Governor said the combination of these developments has strengthened the currency, boosted trade balances and provided a firmer base for inclusive growth.

Obviously, Nigeria has started consolidating on gains from the various reforms espoused by the apex bank two years ago. Recall that data from FMDQ not too long ago had shown that total inflows into the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rose sharply by 62.2 per cent month on month to $5.15 billion in October from $3.18 billion, marking the highest level in five months.

Before then, capital inflows into the economy stood at $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data shows. The inflows represent significant gains from diverse reforms instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make Nigeria attractive destination for local and foreign investors.

For many stakeholders, rising FX inflows into the economy is an indication that financial sector stability is buoying investors to the domestic economy.

There is rising interest from domestic and global investors in Nigeria assets, as seen in the latest capital inflows to the country. The rising investors’ interest is linked to fallout of crucial reforms instituted by the Cardoso leadership at the apex bank.

Promises kept

Upon assuming office in October 2023, the apex bank leadership had prioritised reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s economic buffers and strengthen resilience. CBN’s policies, including the currency reforms, led to investment inflows from abroad, and reduced interventions in the domestic forex market.

The unification of exchange rates and the clearing of over $7 billion FX backlog raised the country’s investment outlook, with multilateral organizations, like the World Bank describing it as bold intervention to improve the economy’s sustainability in the long run.

Also, Nigeria’s sovereign risk spread has fallen to the lowest level since January 2020, erasing the premium accumulated during the pandemic and subsequent strain on its economy. All these are deliberate efforts to woo investors and sustain capital inflows to the economy.

Cordros Securities Limited in an update to investors explained that the surge reflected strong participation from both foreign and domestic investors, supported by improving market sentiment and the global shift toward monetary policy easing.

Foreign inflows—which accounted for 64.5 per cent of the total—soared by 89.7 per cent month on month to $.32 billion, up from $.75 billion.

The significant increase, according to Cordros Securities Limited, was driven mainly by a rebound in Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows, up by 120.7 per cent in Oct, and higher receipts from the Other Corporate segment, which climbed by +30.5% in the same period. This offset the decline in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, which reduced by 25.5 per cent, according to data cited by Cordros Securities Limited.

Also, domestic inflows increased by 28.4 per cent in October driven by a surge in individual contributions, which surged by +370.6 per cent, and a 30.8 per cent inflow surge from Other Corporates.

“We expect total foreign exchange inflows from both domestic and foreign sources to remain robust, surpassing the 2024 average level of $2.51 billion, driven by sustained market confidence and still-attractive carrytrade opportunities,” Cordros Securities Limited said in a note.

Assessing reforms impact on FX inflows

These reforms have led to surge in capital inflows into the Nigeria economy. The inflows rose to $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report has shown. The inflows represent 67.12 per cent jump from $3.4 billion recorded in the same period of last year

CBN’s policies, including the currency reforms, led to investment inflows from abroad, and reduced interventions in the domestic forex market

The latest “Nigeria Capital Impor- tation Q1 2025” report released represents 10.86 per cent surge from the $5.1 billion reported in fourth quarter of 2024. “In Q1 2025, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at US$5642.07 million, higher than $3.37 billion recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 per cent.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importation increased by 10.86 per cent from $5.08 billion in Q4 2024,” the report stated. The NBS also stated that portfolio investment ranked top with $5.2 billion, accounting for 92.25 per cent, followed by other investment with $311.17 million, accounting for 5.52 per cent.

The report indicated that, “Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $126.29 million accounting for 2.24 per cent of total capital importation in Q1 2025.” According to the NBS, the banking sector took the lead with the high- est inflows in Q1 2025.

The report stated: “The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3.1 billion, representing 55.44 per cent of total capital imported in Q1 2025, followed by the Financing sector, valued at $2.09 billion (37.18 per cent), and Production/Manufactur- ing sector with $129.92 million (2.30 per cent).”

The report further noted that capital importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with $3681.96 million, showing 65.26 per cent of the total capital imported.

In emailed note to investors, Managing Director, Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Ike Chioke, explained that Portfolio Investment (92.2 per cent of total capital) dominated flows, rising by 30.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and 150.8 per cent year-on-year to $5.2 billion.

The bulk of the FPI flows was to Money market instruments (up 162.2 per cent year-on-year to $4.2 billion), while Bonds (up 108.5 per cent) and Equities (up 137.7 per cent) attracted $877.4 million and $117.3 million respectively.

Rebased GDP presents new opportunities

Nigeria’s hope of achieving $1 trillion economy by 2030 will gain significant support from the banking sector. Nigeria’s Statistician-General, Adeyemi Adeniran, had explained how the economy fared in the rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report.

He said: “In nominal terms, the rebased GDP for 2019 stood at N205.09 trillion N213.63 trillion in 2020, N243.30 trillion in 2021, N274.23 trillion in 2022, N314.02 trillion in 2023, and N372.82 trillion in 2024”.

The NBS noted that in 2019, the re- based nominal GDP at basic prices represented an increase of 41.7 per cent over the nominal GDP of 2019 of the old base year (2010), 39 per cent in 2020, 38.7 per cent in 2021, 36.1 per cent in 2022, 34.6 per cent in 2023 and 35.4 per cent in 2024.

“The results show that the struc- ture of the Nigerian economy has changed significantly with a rise in the share of agriculture and services sectors and a fall in the share of the industries sector in nominal terms, indicating a shift in the structure of the Nigerian economy than earlier reported,” the NBS said.

Adeniran further explained that the rebasing allows the country to better reflect the realities of the economy. “It’s not just about a bigger number but about accurate, timely data that supports smarter policy and economic planning,” he said.

Banking sector to the rescue

A well-recapitalised banking sector is undeniably crucial for the growth of the domestic economy. Hence, Olayemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, advised banks to prepare for a new round of recapitalisation to ensure they have the necessary capital to support the Federal Government’s plan to achieve $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target by 2030.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic plan aims to reach a $1 trillion GDP by 2030, emphasising that the current bank capitalisation is insufficient to support such a large economic scale.

Cardoso asked: “Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is “No!” unless we take action.

That action was the ongoing recapitalisation of banks, meant to prepare them for expansion and attract big ticket transactions to support economic growth”. The Policy Advisory Council report on the national economy, had set an am- bitious goal of achieving a GDP of $1 trillion, with clearly defined priority areas and strategies.

Adeniran revealed that incorporated new and emerging sectors, consumption baskets update, and data collection refining methods helped produce a more complete picture of national output. Aliyu Ilias, developmental economist, noted that several sectors have previously remained un-captured in official data, particularly entertainment.

“By rebasing our GDP now, included those areas properly. This new visibility will make Nigeria appear much stronger to foreign investors, which will naturally help us attract more capital,” he said. He explained that the exercise will also reveal untapped economic potential and guide government resource allocation.

“It will show where we are strongest structurally, such as in mining or other emerging sectors. That insight will help the government focus its efforts more strategically.”

“Finally,” he added, “it will support economic policy formulation, helping us align our strategy with the reality on the ground. We will know exactly where to put more effort.”

Ilias explained that while this statistical adjustment does not instantly generate new revenue, it creates a more reliable framework for fiscal planning, investment strategies, and development interventions.

For him, by aligning economic data with current realities, the government and private sector can more effectively target policies that stimulate job creation, improve productivity, and sus- tain long-term growth.

Seun Onigbinde, director of Civic Technology Group BudgIT, said the previous rebasing underscored the substantial impact of policy changes in the services and ICT sectors, such as telecommunications deregulation and banking sector recapitalisation.

“Rebasing of the GDP must reflect changes in the economy, which are a product of public policies over time,” he added. Rebasing is also critical for domestic policy. It allows the government to better assess tax collection efficiency, measure sectoral contributions, and design social programmes that are data-driven and results-oriented.