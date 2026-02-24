CBN Reduces Interest Rate To 26.50%

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, on Tuesday said the apex bank has cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 26.50 per cent from 27 per cent.

Cardoso made this announcement during the 304th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja, stating that all members of the MPC unanimously agreed upon the decision.

According to Cardoso, the liquidity ratio was maintained at 30 per cent, and the standing facilities corridor was adjusted to +50 to -450 basis points around the monetary policy rate.

Speaking further, he said the committee retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for commercial banks and 16 per cent for merchant banks, while the 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits was equally maintained.

He attributed the improvement to the higher export earnings and increased remittance inflows, noting the remarkable performance of Nigeria’s external sector.

“The Committee’s decision was premised on a balanced evaluation of risk to the outlook, which suggests that the ongoing disinflation trajectory would continue, largely supported by the lag transmission of previous monetary tightening, sustained exchange rate stability and enhanced food supply.

“In reaching this policy decision, the committee took into account the sustained deceleration in year-on-year headline inflation in January 2026, marking the 11th consecutive month of decline.

“This downward trajectory in inflation was driven mainly by the continued effect of the contractionary monetary policy, stability in the foreign exchange market, robust capital inflows and improvements in the balance of payments.

“The momentum was further reinforced by relative stability in the prices of petroleum products and improved food supply conditions, especially staples. These outcomes have indicated that prior tightening has continued to anchor expectations.

“Members also welcomed the newly issued Presidential Executive Order 09, which redirects oil and gas revenues into the federation account,” he added.