CBN Reaffirms Commitment To Increase Investors Confidence

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed approximately $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks in fulfilment of its commitment to eliminate the backlog of pending matured foreign exchange in Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).

According to the Apex Bank, this programme is a part of the CBN’s efforts to reduce the amount of lingering airline obligations.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali in a statement issued on Mondy assured that the apex bank will do everything in its power to support a stable financial system in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Ali further disclosed that, in the past three months, the CBN has also redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $2 billion.

This underscores the Bank’s commitment to the resolution of pending obligations and a functional foreign exchange market.

According to her, these payments signify the CBN’s ongoing efforts to settle all remaining valid forward transactions, with the aim of alleviating the current pressure on the country’s exchange rate.

“It is anticipated that this initiative by the CBN should provide a considerable boost to the Naira against other major world currencies and further increase investor confidence in the Nigeria economy”, she said.