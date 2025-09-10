CBN Rate Cut Anticipation Rises Amid Deceleration In Inflation

The fourth straight decline in the country’s headline inflation rate in July has raised expectations that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee may finally commence monetary easing when it meets on September 22 and 23, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a report released by Stanbic IBTC Bank recently, the Head of Equity Research West Africa at the financial institution, Mr. Muyiwa Oni, forecast that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate, which fell for the fourth consecutive month to 21.88 per cent in July 2025, likely moderated further last month to 21.45 per cent y/y – 21.63 per cent y/y, and will possibly settle at 17.19 per cent y/y–17.92 per cent y/y by November.

According to Oni, the deceleration in inflation may, “incentivize the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN to switch to an accommodative monetary policy by September from the current neutral stance.”

Gradual easing

As he put it, “indeed, we estimate headline inflation to moderate further in August to 21.45 per cent y/y – 21.63 per cent y/y, and possibly settle at 17.19 per cent y/y–17.92%y/y by November. “Accordingly, we still expect up to 150 bps cumulative rate cut in 2025.”

Also, in a report released last week, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited said they expected the MPC to begin easing monetary policy at their meeting this month with a 25bps(basis points) cut.

The analysts, who projected that September inflation would come in lower at 21.4 per cent, said that there was a 70 per cent probability that the MPC would cut interest rates compared with a 30 per cent chance of the committee maintaining the status quo, adding that a further 100bps cut is likely in November and that, “easing cycle to extend into 2026 if inflation stays contained.”

Similarly, in its “Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook,” released last month, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria projected that headline inflation will moderate to 21.46 percent in 2025, “reflecting tighter monetary policy and improved stability in the foreign exchange market.”

The firm also predicted that, “with inflation on a downward trajectory, the CBN may begin a gradual easing of its monetary policy stance in H2 2025.” Likewise, in its H2’2025 Economic Outlook, the investment company, Norrenberger, said it expects the downward trend in inflation to lead to the CBN implementing, “at least two moderate rate cuts totaling around 200bps before the end of 2025.”

The firm stated: “Inflationary pressures in Nigeria showed signs of easing in the first half of 2025, partly influenced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rebasing exercise, which contributed to a technical adjustment in the headline inflation figure.

As a result, the official inflation rate fell sharply from 34.8% in December 2024 to 24.48% in January 2025. Since then, the general trend has been downward, with both food and core inflation components moderating, although a temporary uptick was observed in March.

“The deceleration in inflation has been supported by several factors. Notably, the year- on-year base effect played a significant role, especially when compared to the exceptionally high inflation levels of early 2024.

Additionally, relative stability in the exchange rate helped to reduce the cost of imported goods and services, easing pressure on consumer prices. “Also, relative decline in global and domestic energy prices contributed to lower production and transportation costs, particularly in the food supply chain.

Lastly, the weakening passthrough effects of previous fiscal policy adjustments, such as subsidy removal and naira devaluation, have begun to taper off, reducing their inflationary impact over time.” “We expect headline inflation to continue on a downward trajectory in the coming months, supported by a combination of factors.

These include the impact of a high base effect from the previous year, relative stability in the exchange rate, and some moderation in energy prices. Additionally, the anticipated decline in interest rates is likely to ease cost pressures on consumer goods, while improved seasonal harvests could support a slowdown in food price inflation.”

It further said: “Looking ahead, with inflation showing signs of easing, the CBN may start to consider a more accommodative policy stance to support domestic economic growth, which has remained sluggish in some non-oil sectors.

“Easing interest rates could help reduce borrowing costs, stimulate consumer spending, and encourage private sector investment, especially critical in an environment where access to credit remains constrained.” The investment company, however, noted that while the CBN may be tempted, “to pivot toward monetary easing, significant risks still persist.”

“Global commodity price volatility, lingering geopolitical tensions, and domestic vulnerabilities such as insecurity and fiscal pressures could reignite inflationary trends. “Furthermore, uncertainties around external factors, including U.S. monetary policy direction, crude oil

Sustained disinflation will require careful sequencing of reforms, targeted interventions in food supply chains, and security improvements in agricultural regions to ensure that short-term gains translate into lasting stability

prices, and exchange rate movements, mean that the CBN may choose a cautious, data-dependent approach in the near term,” it stated.

Still, it predicted that, “barring any major external shocks, we anticipate that the CBN will likely implement at least two moderate rate cuts totaling around 200bps before the end of 2025.” “Such a move would reflect growing confidence in inflation containment efforts while also signaling support for broader economic recovery,” it added.

Rate cut sceptics

However, some investment companies have argued that the deceleration in inflation in recent months might not be sufficient grounds to forecast that the CBN is set to begin monetary easing. For instance, commenting on the July inflation data released by the NBS, Comercio Partners said: “The July inflation data points to easing price pressures, with headline and core inflation falling year-on-year and month-on-month core and food inflation also declining.

Stable exchange rates and the onset of the harvest season are expected to support further disinflation, as increased food supply and seasonal price moderation feed into headline inflation.

“However, persistent year-on-year food inflation reflects ongoing supply and security challenges, particularly in food-producing states. The Policydriven cost increases of the new four per cent FoB charge introduced in August and the proposed customs licensing fee hikes, risk adding renewed upward pressure, especially on core inflation.

“Sustained disinflation will require careful sequencing of reforms, targeted interventions in food supply chains, and security improvements in agricultural regions to ensure that short-term gains translate into lasting stability.” In the same vein, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank, in their reaction to the July inflation data, predicted that despite the slowdown in inflation, they expect the MPC to leave rates unchanged at its September meeting.

They said: “The real interest rate of 5.28% (MPR – Headline Inflation) has remained in positive territory since the start of the year, sustaining an environment of positive real returns for investors except in short term government securities whose yields have trended down below the inflation rate recently.

Despite this, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has upheld a restrictive policy stance for three consecutive meetings, reflecting persistent upward momentum in monthon-month inflation. “In our view, the MPC is also keeping rates elevated to preserve the traction gained from previous tightening cycles and to sustain the attractiveness of carry trade flows into the fixed-income market. Given these dynamics, we anticipate the MPC will maintain its hold position at the upcoming meeting in September.”

Also, although in their reaction to the July inflation data, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited forecast that the headline inflation rate declined further to 20.83 percent in August, they emphasised that, “the stickiness in food and logistics costs means the path of disinflation will likely remain slow and uneven, keeping real sector and consumer recovery fragile.”

IMF’s counsel

New Telegraph reports that in the statement it issued in July on its 2025 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised the CBN to continue to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until disinflation becomes entrenched. “The CBN has appropriately tightened monetary policy and should maintain a tight stance going forward considering still high inflation and external pressures,” the Fund said.

The IMF also commended the apex bank for discontinuing deficit monetization, a practice that fuels inflation, and welcomed the regulator’s commitment to strengthening governance as a foundation for transparent inflation targeting.

Analysts note that at its last meeting held in July, the MPC left key parameters unchanged, retaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent and maintaining the asymmetric corridor at +500/-100 basis points. Other unchanged parameters include the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks and Merchant Banks at 50.00 per cent and 16 per cent respectively and the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

The communiqué issued at the end of that meeting said the Committee’s decision “was premised on the need to sustain the momentum of disinflation and sufficiently contain price pressures.” It added: “Maintaining the current policy stance will continue to address the existing and emerging inflationary pressure. The MPC will continue to undertake rigorous assessment of economic conditions, price development and outlook to inform future policy decisions.”

Conclusion

Indeed, the view among industry experts is that while inflation may be decelerating, the CBN’s MPC typically considers a diverse range of economic data before voting on whether rates should be cut or left unchanged.